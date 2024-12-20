2024 JAC T9 ute: Australian deliveries begin

An early Christmas present for some, as the first Australian deliveries of the budget-friendly JAC T9 dual-cab ute have begun.
The first shipment of vehicles landed locally earlier this month, with the allotment dispensed to dealerships to fulfill back orders across the country.
Two T9 variants are available to order, starting at $45,670 (driveaway) for the lower-spec Oasis and topping out with the upper-spec Haven. Both variants are powered by the same 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel running through a ZF eight-speed auto and part-time 4WD system.
“We’re thrilled to begin deliveries of the JAC T9 Ute to our Australian customers,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, JAC Motors Australia Managing Director. "The JAC T9 Ute is a ‘smart choice’ for buyers seeking a blend of value, design, and leading cutting-edge safety.
“We have also made sure that every JAC T9 comes with an uncomplicated, seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and affordable capped price servicing.”
The JAC T9 received a five-star ANCAP safety rating back in August 2024, scoring 85 per cent (adult occupant protection); 87 per cent (child occupant protection); 87 per cent (vulnerable road user protection); and 89 per cent (safety assist).
“JAC has clearly committed to bring high levels of safety performance to the Australian market with the T9 and are to be commended for achieving these strong results with their first offering,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.
Safety equipment includes seven airbags and a suite of active safety features: forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking; lane-keep assist; lane departure warning; lane change assist; blind-spot monitoring; rear cross-traffic alert; traffic sign recognition; a driver monitoring system; and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.
The T9 features a generous payload in excess of a tonne (1045kg), as well as the ability to store a pallet in the tub.
On the inside, the Oasis features a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster; smartphone mirroring; wireless charging pad; LED lighting; climate control air-conditioning; reversing camera; rain-sensing wipers; and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Haven then adds rear privacy glass, 360-degree camera, and heated front seats.
|2024 JAC T9 Oasis features
|18-inch alloy wheels
|Remote window open/close control
|Highway terrain tyres
|Rain-sensing wipers
|10.4-inch infotainment system
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Six-speaker audio system
|Rear parking sensors
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
|DAB+ digital radio
|Forward and reverse autonomous emergency
|Keyless entry and push-button start
|Lane-keep assist
|Wireless phone charger.
|Lane departure warning
|Exterior LED lights
|Lane change assist
|Black leather-accented upholstery
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Leather-accented steering wheel
|Traffic sign recognition
|7-inch digital instrument cluster
|Driver monitoring system
|Cooled or heated centre console
|Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
|Power-adjustable side mirrors
|Automatic high-beam
|2024 JAC T9 Haven features (in addition to Oasis)
|Front parking sensors
|Black/brown leather-accented upholstery,
|360-degree camera system
|Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
|Roof rails
|Four-way power-adjustable passenger seat
|Rear privacy glass
|Heated front seats
|Puddle lamps
|Rear USB charge port
|Auto-folding side mirrors with chrome caps
|Rear 220-volt power outlet
