2024 JAC T9 ute: Australian deliveries begin

An early Christmas present for some, as the first Australian deliveries of the budget-friendly JAC T9 dual-cab ute have begun.

The first shipment of vehicles landed locally earlier this month, with the allotment dispensed to dealerships to fulfill back orders across the country.

Two T9 variants are available to order, starting at $45,670 (driveaway) for the lower-spec Oasis and topping out with the upper-spec Haven. Both variants are powered by the same 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel running through a ZF eight-speed auto and part-time 4WD system.

“We’re thrilled to begin deliveries of the JAC T9 Ute to our Australian customers,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, JAC Motors Australia Managing Director. "The JAC T9 Ute is a ‘smart choice’ for buyers seeking a blend of value, design, and leading cutting-edge safety.

“We have also made sure that every JAC T9 comes with an uncomplicated, seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and affordable capped price servicing.”