WhichCar
News
4x4australia

2024 JAC T9 ute: Australian deliveries begin

The first Aussie customers have received their all-new T9 dual-cab

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
f0fb15ba/jac t9 ute deliveries commence 01 web jpg
Gallery3

An early Christmas present for some, as the first Australian deliveries of the budget-friendly JAC T9 dual-cab ute have begun.

The first shipment of vehicles landed locally earlier this month, with the allotment dispensed to dealerships to fulfill back orders across the country.

Two T9 variants are available to order, starting at $45,670 (driveaway) for the lower-spec Oasis and topping out with the upper-spec Haven. Both variants are powered by the same 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel running through a ZF eight-speed auto and part-time 4WD system.

“We’re thrilled to begin deliveries of the JAC T9 Ute to our Australian customers,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, JAC Motors Australia Managing Director. "The JAC T9 Ute is a ‘smart choice’ for buyers seeking a blend of value, design, and leading cutting-edge safety.

“We have also made sure that every JAC T9 comes with an uncomplicated, seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and affordable capped price servicing.”

The JAC T9 received a five-star ANCAP safety rating back in August 2024, scoring 85 per cent (adult occupant protection); 87 per cent (child occupant protection); 87 per cent (vulnerable road user protection); and 89 per cent (safety assist).

f16815c3/jac t9 ute deliveries commence 05 web jpg
3

“JAC has clearly committed to bring high levels of safety performance to the Australian market with the T9 and are to be commended for achieving these strong results with their first offering,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags and a suite of active safety features: forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking; lane-keep assist; lane departure warning; lane change assist; blind-spot monitoring; rear cross-traffic alert; traffic sign recognition; a driver monitoring system; and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

MORE2024 JAC T9 Ute: Test drives to commence in August
f12915ba/jac t9 ute deliveries commence 03 web jpg
3

The T9 features a generous payload in excess of a tonne (1045kg), as well as the ability to store a pallet in the tub.

On the inside, the Oasis features a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster; smartphone mirroring; wireless charging pad; LED lighting; climate control air-conditioning; reversing camera; rain-sensing wipers; and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Haven then adds rear privacy glass, 360-degree camera, and heated front seats.

2024 JAC T9 Oasis features
18-inch alloy wheelsRemote window open/close control
Highway terrain tyresRain-sensing wipers
10.4-inch infotainment systemTyre pressure monitoring
Six-speaker audio systemRear parking sensors
Apple CarPlay and Android AutoElectronic parking brake with auto-hold function
DAB+ digital radioForward and reverse autonomous emergency
Keyless entry and push-button startLane-keep assist
Wireless phone charger. Lane departure warning
Exterior LED lightsLane change assist
Black leather-accented upholsteryBlind-spot monitoring
Six-way power-adjustable driver’s seatRear cross-traffic alert
Leather-accented steering wheelTraffic sign recognition
7-inch digital instrument clusterDriver monitoring system
Cooled or heated centre consoleAdaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
Power-adjustable side mirrorsAutomatic high-beam
2024 JAC T9 Haven features (in addition to Oasis)
Front parking sensorsBlack/brown leather-accented upholstery,
360-degree camera systemAuto-dimming rear-view mirror  
Roof railsFour-way power-adjustable passenger seat
Rear privacy glassHeated front seats
Puddle lampsRear USB charge port
Auto-folding side mirrors with chrome capsRear 220-volt power outlet
MOREAll JAC T9 News & Reviews
Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.