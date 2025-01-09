2025 BYD Denza B5 spied testing in Australia

Australia will more than likely be getting a plug-in hybrid SUV from the folks at BYD, with spy shots of the off-road SUV on local roads circulating online.

The image shared to the BYD EV Owners Australia Facebook group shows a heavily camouflaged Fang Cheng Bao 5 PHEV – to be sold in Australia as the BYD Denza B5 – in left-hand drive, wearing a NSW number plate.

To compete with the likes of the Toyota Prado, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X, the The Denza B5 will almost certainly be offered at a considerably thriftier price – much like the BYD Shark which launched in Australia with a mouth-watering sub-$60K price tag.

The Denza B5 is built on BYD’s DMO (Dual Mode Off-Road) platform – the same set-up underpinning the Shark – but it is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged 135kW engine that works in tandem with two electric motors on each axle (485kW) for a combined output of 505kW and 760Nm. Comparatively, the Shark produces 321kW and 650Nm.

The PHEV drivetrain – and its 85-litre fuel tank – gives the Denza B5 a claimed range of about 1200km and a 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds. Using just the 31.8kWh battery is said to provide an electric range of approximately 125km.

The Denza B5 features height-adjustable hydraulic suspension, which maximises ground clearance to a generous 310mm. It measures 4890mm by 1970mm by 1920mm and has a wheelbase of 2800mm. Plus, the interior is similar to the BYD Shark, which includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument display, and four-zone climate control.

In China, the Denza costs between 239,800 and 302,800 yuan (approximately AU$52,000 to AU$66,000). An Australian release date has yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to occur in the second half of 2025.