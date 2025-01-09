WhichCar
News
4x4australia

2025 BYD Denza B5 spied testing in Australia

Plug-in hybrid SUV prototype seen on local roads, but will we see it in Aussie dealerships this year?

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
45090da2/2025 byd denza b5 png
Gallery1

Australia will more than likely be getting a plug-in hybrid SUV from the folks at BYD, with spy shots of the off-road SUV on local roads circulating online.

The image shared to the BYD EV Owners Australia Facebook group shows a heavily camouflaged Fang Cheng Bao 5 PHEV – to be sold in Australia as the BYD Denza B5 – in left-hand drive, wearing a NSW number plate.

To compete with the likes of the Toyota Prado, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X, the The Denza B5 will almost certainly be offered at a considerably thriftier price – much like the BYD Shark which launched in Australia with a mouth-watering sub-$60K price tag.

The Denza B5 is built on BYD’s DMO (Dual Mode Off-Road) platform – the same set-up underpinning the Shark – but it is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged 135kW engine that works in tandem with two electric motors on each axle (485kW) for a combined output of 505kW and 760Nm. Comparatively, the Shark produces 321kW and 650Nm.

The PHEV drivetrain – and its 85-litre fuel tank – gives the Denza B5 a claimed range of about 1200km and a 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds. Using just the 31.8kWh battery is said to provide an electric range of approximately 125km.

The Denza B5 features height-adjustable hydraulic suspension, which maximises ground clearance to a generous 310mm. It measures 4890mm by 1970mm by 1920mm and has a wheelbase of 2800mm. Plus, the interior is similar to the BYD Shark, which includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument display, and four-zone climate control.

In China, the Denza costs between 239,800 and 302,800 yuan (approximately AU$52,000 to AU$66,000). An Australian release date has yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to occur in the second half of 2025.

MOREEverything BYD
Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.