2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak: Limited-run SUV returns to Australia

The Everest Wildtrak will return to Ford’s local line-up in 2025, with Ford declaring the limited-run model will be priced at $76,950 (Manufacture List Price, includes GST) when it lands.

And that’s pretty soon, according to the Blue Oval, with production already underway and first deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year.

Originally inspired by the Ranger Wildtrak, the Everest Wildtrak debuted in Australia in 2023 with a list price of $73,090 before on-road costs – this bumps the 2025 edition up by $3860 compared to its predecessor. It’s also at an almost identical price point to the Everest Tremor, a vehicle equipped with upgraded suspension and tyres which was priced at $76,590 (MLP).

9

“Following last year’s sales, and the sell-out success of Everest Wildtrak in 2023, it made perfect sense to bring the badge back to Australia,” said George Thomas, Everest Product and Retail Marketing Manager, Ford Australia.