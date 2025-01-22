2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak: Limited-run SUV returns to Australia

The Everest Wildtrak will return to Ford’s local line-up in 2025, with Ford declaring the limited-run model will be priced at $76,950 (Manufacture List Price, includes GST) when it lands.
And that’s pretty soon, according to the Blue Oval, with production already underway and first deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year.
Originally inspired by the Ranger Wildtrak, the Everest Wildtrak debuted in Australia in 2023 with a list price of $73,090 before on-road costs – this bumps the 2025 edition up by $3860 compared to its predecessor. It’s also at an almost identical price point to the Everest Tremor, a vehicle equipped with upgraded suspension and tyres which was priced at $76,590 (MLP).
“Following last year’s sales, and the sell-out success of Everest Wildtrak in 2023, it made perfect sense to bring the badge back to Australia,” said George Thomas, Everest Product and Retail Marketing Manager, Ford Australia.
“For the past 16 years, Wildtrak has been synonymous with the Ranger brand, and once again we are offering customers in Australia the opportunity to enjoy the same legendary reputation as the ute, but in a practical and luxurious SUV bodystyle.”
As a point of distinction, treatment to the Everest Wildtrak’s exterior includes ‘Wildtrak’ 3D badging on the liftgate; a unique Wildtrak front grille and bumper; accented wheel lip mouldings and exterior mirror covers; chrome stand-off roof rails; and an exclusive Luxe Yellow hue (available at additional cost). The Everest Wildtrak rolls on either 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season tyres, or no-cost optional 18-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres.
Interior kit includes a panoramic roof and power blind; 360-degree camera; zone lighting; a 400W power inverter in the rear of centre console; and black-embossed leather-accented front seats with orange stitching.
The Everest Wildtrak is powered by the 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, with full-time 4WD and a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Ford quickly sold all 800 vehicles allotted to the Australian market for the 2023 edition, with 950 confirmed to be allotted this time around.
