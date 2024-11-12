2025 GMC Yukon: Australian pricing and specs revealed

Order books have officially opened for the 2025 GMC Yukon, with the big eight-seater priced at a lofty $169,990 (excluding on-road costs) in Australia.
Customer deliveries will begin in Q2 of 2025 for the upper-large SUV – brought to Australia by General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) – with only one variant and one trim level available: the V8-powered Yukon Denali.
That V8 is a thumping 313kW/624Nm 6.2-litre EcoTec3 petrol engine, which is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. In an attempt to curb what will be an extremely thirsty vehicle, a Dynamic Fuel Management system is said to “markedly reduce fuel use and increase total range” by deactivating four cylinders.
You’ll be able to tow your massive caravan to all corners of the country, too, with the SUV fetching a claimed towing capacity in excess of 3500kg – an exact figure is still to be determined. Plus, its Active Response 4WD system – with electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case – makes it off-road ready.
Boasting first-class levels of refinement, the Yukon Denali is expected to comfortably seat all eight occupants in its luxurious, well-appointed cabin. In fact, GMSV claims an eye-boggling maximum cargo value of 3480 litres. Lux treatment includes heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, and high-quality materials such as authentic wood detailing.
“We expect the GMC Yukon Denali to redefine premium family transport in Australia and New Zealand, combining eight seats, incredible cargo room, the latest in premium technology, and easy towing with an advanced V8 engine for effortless progress,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director, General Motors Australia and New Zealand.
“Like our popular Silverado, Yukon is built in America but re-engineered to right-hand-drive in Australia, delivering factory quality in right-hand drive for our markets. And that means families across Australia and New Zealand get to experience GMC’s flagship SUV for the first time.”
The Yukon won’t be short on modern technology either, headlined by a monster 16.8-inch touchscreen paired to a Bose 14-speaker sound system. In addition, the driver gets an 11-inch driver display and a 15-inch multicolour head-up display. Plus, 12.6-inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD rear screens will keep second-row passengers entertained on long journeys.
2025 GMC Yukon Denali features 👇
Engine and powertrain
- 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management
- Maximum power: 313kW
- Maximum torque: 624Nm
- 10-speed automatic transmission
- Electronic precision shift
- Automatic stop/start with disabled switch
- Fuel tank: 91L
- Capless fuel filler
- Two-speed transfer case with push-button controls
- 3.23 rear axle ratio
- Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake pad wear indicator
- Active Response 4WD system with electronic limited-slip differential
- Air Ride adaptive suspension
- Dual system exhaust with polished stainless-steel tips
- Hill Start Assist
- Magnetic Ride Control
- StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
Safety technology
- 360-degree HD camera with up to 10 camera views
- Adaptive Cruise Control – camera
- Electrical theft-deterrent system
- Following distance indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front and rear park assist
- Front pedestrian braking
- HD surround vision
- Head-up display
- Hill Start Assist
- Hitch guidance with hitch view
- IntelliBeam high beam assist
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Alert
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- LED daytime running lamps
- Rear camera mirror
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Pedestrian Alert
- Safety Alert seat
- Teen driver alert
- Trailer-side blind zone alert
- Trailer sway control
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Exterior
- 24-inch wheels
- Acoustic laminated glass
- Denali badging
- Chrome bodyside mouldings
- Deep tinted glass (rear windows)
- Chrome door handles, with body-colour strip
- Mudflaps (front and rear)
- Galvano chrome bodyside mouldings
- Hands-free power liftgate
- Heated power outside mirrors (body colour)
- IntelliBeam
- LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and tail lamps
- Mirror caps (body colour)
- Panoramic power sunroof
- Power-retractable assist steps
- Rainsense automatic wipers
- Rear Camera Mirror Washer
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Roof-mounted side rails (bright)
- Upper active aero shutters in front fascia
Interior
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Assist handles
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Bose 14-speaker surround with CenterPoint audio system
- Carpet floors
- Carpet floor mats
- Three child seat anchor points
- Driver and front passenger visors with illuminated mirrors
- Driver seat memory
- 11-inch diagonal digital driver information centre with high contrast display
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Front and rear USB ports
- Front bucket seats
- 16.8-inch diagonal colour touchscreen
- Head-up display: 15-inch diagonal multicolour
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Keyless open and start
- Power driver and passenger seat adjustment
- 12-way panoramic power sunroof
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Rear air vents
- Rear camera mirror
- Rear seats: 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
- Dual 12.6-inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD rear screens
- Retractable cargo shade
- Bright front and rear sill plates with Denali logo
- Steering wheel-mounted controls
- Wireless phone charging
Measurements
- Towing: > 3.5 tonne braked
- Overall width w/o mirrors: 2058mm
- Overall height: 1941mm
- Overall length: 5338mm
- Wheelbase: 3071mm
