2025 GMC Yukon: Australian pricing and specs revealed

Order books have officially opened for the 2025 GMC Yukon, with the big eight-seater priced at a lofty $169,990 (excluding on-road costs) in Australia.

Customer deliveries will begin in Q2 of 2025 for the upper-large SUV – brought to Australia by General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) – with only one variant and one trim level available: the V8-powered Yukon Denali.

That V8 is a thumping 313kW/624Nm 6.2-litre EcoTec3 petrol engine, which is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. In an attempt to curb what will be an extremely thirsty vehicle, a Dynamic Fuel Management system is said to “markedly reduce fuel use and increase total range” by deactivating four cylinders.

You’ll be able to tow your massive caravan to all corners of the country, too, with the SUV fetching a claimed towing capacity in excess of 3500kg – an exact figure is still to be determined. Plus, its Active Response 4WD system – with electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case – makes it off-road ready.

Boasting first-class levels of refinement, the Yukon Denali is expected to comfortably seat all eight occupants in its luxurious, well-appointed cabin. In fact, GMSV claims an eye-boggling maximum cargo value of 3480 litres. Lux treatment includes heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, and high-quality materials such as authentic wood detailing.

“We expect the GMC Yukon Denali to redefine premium family transport in Australia and New Zealand, combining eight seats, incredible cargo room, the latest in premium technology, and easy towing with an advanced V8 engine for effortless progress,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director, General Motors Australia and New Zealand.

“Like our popular Silverado, Yukon is built in America but re-engineered to right-hand-drive in Australia, delivering factory quality in right-hand drive for our markets. And that means families across Australia and New Zealand get to experience GMC’s flagship SUV for the first time.”

7

The Yukon won’t be short on modern technology either, headlined by a monster 16.8-inch touchscreen paired to a Bose 14-speaker sound system. In addition, the driver gets an 11-inch driver display and a 15-inch multicolour head-up display. Plus, 12.6-inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD rear screens will keep second-row passengers entertained on long journeys.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali features 👇

Engine and powertrain

6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management

Maximum power: 313kW

Maximum torque: 624Nm

10-speed automatic transmission

Electronic precision shift

Automatic stop/start with disabled switch

Fuel tank: 91L

Capless fuel filler

Two-speed transfer case with push-button controls

3.23 rear axle ratio

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake pad wear indicator

Active Response 4WD system with electronic limited-slip differential

Air Ride adaptive suspension

Dual system exhaust with polished stainless-steel tips

Hill Start Assist

Magnetic Ride Control

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system

Safety technology

360-degree HD camera with up to 10 camera views

Adaptive Cruise Control – camera

Electrical theft-deterrent system

Following distance indicator

Forward Collision Alert

Front and rear park assist

Front pedestrian braking

HD surround vision

Head-up display

Hill Start Assist

Hitch guidance with hitch view

IntelliBeam high beam assist

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Alert

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

LED daytime running lamps

Rear camera mirror

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Safety Alert seat

Teen driver alert

Trailer-side blind zone alert

Trailer sway control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Exterior

24-inch wheels

Acoustic laminated glass

Denali badging

Chrome bodyside mouldings

Deep tinted glass (rear windows)

Chrome door handles, with body-colour strip

Mudflaps (front and rear)

Galvano chrome bodyside mouldings

Hands-free power liftgate

Heated power outside mirrors (body colour)

IntelliBeam

LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and tail lamps

Mirror caps (body colour)

Panoramic power sunroof

Power-retractable assist steps

Rainsense automatic wipers

Rear Camera Mirror Washer

Rear intermittent wiper

Roof-mounted side rails (bright)

Upper active aero shutters in front fascia

7

Interior

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Assist handles

Bluetooth connectivity

Bose 14-speaker surround with CenterPoint audio system

Carpet floors

Carpet floor mats

Three child seat anchor points

Driver and front passenger visors with illuminated mirrors

Driver seat memory

11-inch diagonal digital driver information centre with high contrast display

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Front and rear USB ports

Front bucket seats

16.8-inch diagonal colour touchscreen

Head-up display: 15-inch diagonal multicolour

Heated leather steering wheel

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Keyless open and start

Power driver and passenger seat adjustment

12-way panoramic power sunroof

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear air vents

Rear camera mirror

Rear seats: 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat

Dual 12.6-inch diagonal colour-touch LCD HD rear screens

Retractable cargo shade

Bright front and rear sill plates with Denali logo

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Wireless phone charging

Measurements

Towing: > 3.5 tonne braked

Overall width w/o mirrors: 2058mm

Overall height: 1941mm

Overall length: 5338mm

Wheelbase: 3071mm

