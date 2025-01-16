2025 Isuzu MU-X: Facelifted model set for Q1 release in Australia

The facelifted 2025 Isuzu MU-X off-road SUV is slated for a Q1 2025 release in Australia.

The facelifted MU-X which debuted in Thailand in June 2024 shows revision which largely mirror those applied to the D-MAX ute it is based on, with an updated exterior design and more technology inside.

Headlining the changes is a revised front end with a larger grille, a new fighter jet-inspired bumper with an air curtain to improve aerodynamics, and revised LED headlights.

There are also updated tail-lights with a new internal signature, a black connecting strip, and new 18- or 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

In Thailand, a new top-of-the-range RS variant will be available with a blacked-out exterior – including a gloss-black roof – and green stitching for the seats, as well as red ambient lighting strips.