2025 Isuzu MU-X: Facelifted model set for Q1 release in Australia

The facelifted 2025 Isuzu MU-X off-road SUV is slated for a Q1 2025 release in Australia.
The facelifted MU-X which debuted in Thailand in June 2024 shows revision which largely mirror those applied to the D-MAX ute it is based on, with an updated exterior design and more technology inside.
Headlining the changes is a revised front end with a larger grille, a new fighter jet-inspired bumper with an air curtain to improve aerodynamics, and revised LED headlights.
There are also updated tail-lights with a new internal signature, a black connecting strip, and new 18- or 20-inch alloy wheel designs.
In Thailand, a new top-of-the-range RS variant will be available with a blacked-out exterior – including a gloss-black roof – and green stitching for the seats, as well as red ambient lighting strips.
Inside, the MU-X receives new 8- or 9-inch central touchscreens with an updated infotainment system that now supports wireless Android Auto connectivity, along with revised graphics, an easier-to-use interface, and a new 360-degree camera system with an underfloor view.
It also gains USB-C charge ports, physical volume and tuning controls, capacitive shortcut buttons for the media controls, an available 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, updated front seat patterns, and traffic jam assist to operate the accelerator and brakes for hands-free driving in low-speed traffic.
The 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is expected to remain, but speculation is circulating that the venerable 3.0-litre version could be replaced with a new 120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. We'll have to wait until closer to the launch for confirmation.
Safety enhancements centre around a next-gen stereo camera that improves autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise, and adds pedestrian detection at junctions, rear cross-traffic braking and a 360-degree camera with ‘transparent bonnet’ view.
