2025 JAC T9 Ute: Everything you need to know

The 2025 JAC T9 has made its debut in Australia as a new contender in the value ute segment.

Competing against the GWM Ute, LDV T60 and Ssangyong Musso, the JAC T9 is offered in two variants: a base-spec Oasis and a top-of-the-range Haven.

The JAC T9 is equipped with a 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Deliveries began rolling out to customers at the end of 2024.

Here's everything we know about it 👇

January 2025: T9 named Australia’s safest ute in 2024

ANCAP has unveiled the top overall safety performers of 2024, with the new T9 near the top of the list.

The JAC T9 has earned the title of Australia’s safest ute in 2024, based on weighted results recently published by ANCAP.

December 2024: Australian deliveries begin

The first Aussie customers have received their all-new T9 dual-cab,

An early Christmas present for some, as the first Australian deliveries of the budget-friendly JAC T9 dual-cab ute have begun.

November 2024: JAC announces warranty loan program

Industry-leading warranty loan program will keep JAC T9 owners on the road during warranty repairs.

JAC has announced an industry-leading program that will provide owners with a T9 loan vehicle whenever their own T9 is in the garage undergoing warranty repairs.

August 2024: T9 gets five-star ANCAP safety rating

Value ute gets five-star ANCAP safety score in lead-up to local launch.

ANCAP has awarded the JAC T9 dual-cab ute full safety marks, with the five-star score applying to all 2.0-litre diesel variants sold in Australia.

August 2024: Test drives to commence in August

Consumers will get their first hands-on impressions of the incoming JAC T9 Ute, with test drives of the Chinese ute commencing in August.

March 2024: JAC plans to become embedded brand in Australia

JAC Motors has been in business for a relatively short 59 years, and not all of that has been in vehicle manufacturing, but the company laid out plans to become an embedded player in the Australian automotive landscape.

March 2024: Pricing and features revealed

China's JAC has launched its new T9 four-wheel-drive ute in Australia as a rival to the cut-price GWM Ute, LDV T60 Max and Ssangyong Musso

January 2024: Spied in Sydney

The T9 prototype 'evaluation vehicle', complete with eponymous rego plates, was spotted at Westfield Eastgarden in Sydney.

May 2023: JAC confirms T9 is coming to Australia

Chinese carmaker JAC Auto has again confirmed its T9 dual-cab ute will reach Australia this year. The JAC T9 will arrive in diesel form first, launching at the 'affordable' end of the ute market as a rival to models like the GWM Ute, LDV T60 and SsangYong Musso.

