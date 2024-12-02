2025 LDV D90 price and specs: the most affordable 7-seater?

After 6 years of strong sales in Australia, the LDV D90 7-seater wagon is getting a major facelift along with a new engine and transmission this summer. Priced under $50K for ABN holders, the D90 is budget friendly, and the bang-for-buck department is right up there with the best of them.
While the frame and body are largely the same, with the cosmetic changes largely affecting the forwards of the front doors, the big news is that the engine is now 24kW gruntier, 60Nm torquier than it was previously, and backed by a 8-speed auto while fuel economy has been given a 10% improvement and the interior is now more bells-and-whistly than ever.
THE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
For now, LDV is sticking with their 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is part of the company’s “Blue Core” series. Fed from a 75L fuel tank, it puts out 184kW and 410NM over the previous model’s 160kW and 350NM, which is a significant improvement. Peak torque hits between 2500-3500rpm which LDV reckon delivers “smooth yet responsive acceleration.”
The engine has several new tech advancements as well, including Miller Cycle Technology, which essentially leaves the intake valve open for a portion of the compression stroke. The power loss is offset by the turbocharger, and combustion efficiency is increased while fuel consumption is reduced.
LDV have also incorporated Variable Valve Lift which offers increased control over the intake and exhaust valve timing, balancing low-speed torque and high-speed power delivery. It’s also had a balance shaft added, presumably for smoother running and better NVH levels.
Interestingly, LDV is currently evaluating the inclusion of a diesel engine into the D90 range, which we’ll be sure to let you know about as soon as it’s announced.
An 8-speed auto replaces the 6-speed, which is far from a bad thing, especially if it’s (presumably) the venerable 8-speed ZF auto found across the LDV range and is one of the most highly regarded transmissions in the game. Just quietly, it’s nice to see LDV continuing on with a torque converter transmission rather than switching to a CVT too.
TOWING AND TOURING
The 4WD D90 retains its shift-on-the-fly capability and has rear and centre diff locks, along with Crawl Control and an All-Terrain system with selectable modes. While the panels have been updated for “a more rugged look” the rolling stock is now 18in alloys wrapped in 265/60R18 HT rubber, so not exactly ready for mud-plugging perhaps, but still a respectable enough starting point.
Interestingly, the D90 has one of the largest cargo areas in the 7-seat segment, with 1248mm of width between the arches and up to 1800mm of length with the third and second rows folded down. With all three rows upright there’s still a fairly useable 412mm of length.
For longer trips, fuel consumption on the 4WD models has been reduced by just shy of 14%, down from 10.9L/100km to a decent 9.4L/100km, which isn’t bad for a 4WD with a tare weight that’s just north of 2.2T.
If you tow a small to midsize camper on trips, there’s good news there too with the braked towing capacity being upped from 2000kg on the previous D90 to a much healthier 3000kg on the updated version. While it’s still not what you might call a dedicated tow rig, the new rating will definitely open up the camper trailer possibilities for respective owners.
EXTERIOR & INTERIOR UPGRADES
As mentioned, there are new panels from the front doors forwards, including new fender flares, front and rear fascias and upgraded vertically stacked bi-LED headlights which should offer decent visibility once the street lights have been left behind and the sun has dipped around to the other side of the planet.
Inside there are matching 12.3in widescreen infotainment and driver instrument displays which are all new, as are the synthetic leather seats, centre console and dash switches as well as a host of safety upgrades such as the integrated dash cam, lane keeping assist and driver and front passenger door warnings for cyclists and oncoming traffic.
The LDV D90 Executive 4WD is $51,042 retail or $48,490 drive-away for ABN holders. It comes with a 7 year, 200,000km warranty (whichever comes first) and has complimentary roadside assistance for 5 years and unlimited km.
2025 LDV D90 SPECIFICATIONS
|Engine
|Turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol
|Front track
|1644mm
|Fuel type
|95 octane premium unleaded
|Height
|1876mm
|Length
|5046mm
|Petrol tank capacity
|75 litres
|Power
|184kW@5500rpm
|Rear track
|1664mm
|Service intervals
|12 months/10,000km (whichever occurs first)
|Spare tyre
|Full size, steel
|Tare weight
|2237kg
|Torque
|410Nm@2500-3500rpm
|Tow ball down weight
|300kg
|Towing capacity
|3000kg (braked), 750kg (unbraked)
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Tyres
|265/60/18HT
|Warranty
|7 years/200,000km (whichever occurs first)
|Wheelbase
|2950mm
|Wheels
|18 x 7.5 alloy
|Width
|2249mm
SAFETY & TECH
- Bi-LED headlights
- LED tail-lights
- Two 12.3-inch widescreen displays (infotainment system and instrument cluster)
- Synthetic ‘leather’ seats
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth
- 8 speaker audio
- Integrated dash cam
- Six airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Lane-keeping assistance
- Lane-changing assistance
- Lane departure warning
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Blind spot warning
- Driver and front passenger door exit warning (cyclist and traffic detection)
- Traffic sign recognition
- Fatigue reminder and attention assist system
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Stability control
- Hill descent control (off-road use)
- Hill hold assist
- Electric park brake
- Sensor key and push-button start
- Electrically folding and heated power side mirrors
- Multi-zone climate control
- Rear view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Full size spare tyre (steel wheel)
- Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
- Two ISOFIX child seat mounts (second row)
- Three top-tether child seat mounts (second row)
- Front row charge ports: 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x 12V
- Second row charge ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x 220V
- Third row charge ports: 1 x USB-A, 1 x 12V
- Roof-mounted air vents for second and third row seats
- Roof rails
- Side steps
- 18-inch wheels and tyres
