2025 LDV D90 price and specs: the most affordable 7-seater?

After 6 years of strong sales in Australia, the LDV D90 7-seater wagon is getting a major facelift along with a new engine and transmission this summer. Priced under $50K for ABN holders, the D90 is budget friendly, and the bang-for-buck department is right up there with the best of them. While the frame and body are largely the same, with the cosmetic changes largely affecting the forwards of the front doors, the big news is that the engine is now 24kW gruntier, 60Nm torquier than it was previously, and backed by a 8-speed auto while fuel economy has been given a 10% improvement and the interior is now more bells-and-whistly than ever. THE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION For now, LDV is sticking with their 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is part of the company's "Blue Core" series. Fed from a 75L fuel tank, it puts out 184kW and 410NM over the previous model's 160kW and 350NM, which is a significant improvement. Peak torque hits between 2500-3500rpm which LDV reckon delivers "smooth yet responsive acceleration." The engine has several new tech advancements as well, including Miller Cycle Technology, which essentially leaves the intake valve open for a portion of the compression stroke. The power loss is offset by the turbocharger, and combustion efficiency is increased while fuel consumption is reduced. LDV have also incorporated Variable Valve Lift which offers increased control over the intake and exhaust valve timing, balancing low-speed torque and high-speed power delivery. It's also had a balance shaft added, presumably for smoother running and better NVH levels.

Interestingly, LDV is currently evaluating the inclusion of a diesel engine into the D90 range, which we'll be sure to let you know about as soon as it's announced. An 8-speed auto replaces the 6-speed, which is far from a bad thing, especially if it's (presumably) the venerable 8-speed ZF auto found across the LDV range and is one of the most highly regarded transmissions in the game. Just quietly, it's nice to see LDV continuing on with a torque converter transmission rather than switching to a CVT too. TOWING AND TOURING The 4WD D90 retains its shift-on-the-fly capability and has rear and centre diff locks, along with Crawl Control and an All-Terrain system with selectable modes. While the panels have been updated for "a more rugged look" the rolling stock is now 18in alloys wrapped in 265/60R18 HT rubber, so not exactly ready for mud-plugging perhaps, but still a respectable enough starting point. Interestingly, the D90 has one of the largest cargo areas in the 7-seat segment, with 1248mm of width between the arches and up to 1800mm of length with the third and second rows folded down. With all three rows upright there's still a fairly useable 412mm of length. For longer trips, fuel consumption on the 4WD models has been reduced by just shy of 14%, down from 10.9L/100km to a decent 9.4L/100km, which isn't bad for a 4WD with a tare weight that's just north of 2.2T.