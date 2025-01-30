2025 Lexus LX Overtrail coming to Australia

Lexus has confirmed it will add an Overtrail variant to its Australian LX line-up, with the flagship SUV ready for adventure courtesy of front, centre and rear lockers.

The LX Overtrail follows on from the GX550 Overtrail that launched in Australia in 2024 – and excelled both on- and off-road – at $122,250 (plus on roads). Pricing for the LX Overtrail is yet to be determined, with Lexus set to reveal pricing and major specifications for the revised 2025 LX range later this year.

In addition to the trio of locking diffs, the LX Overtrail is equipped with a suite of off-road traction aids including Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Control, a Multi-Terrain Monitor and Active Height Control. Lexus has also given the Overtrail bigger wheels and tyres in the form of 18-inch Overtrail alloy wheels wrapped in 265/70R18 Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyres.

Two powertrains are available: a 227kW/700Nm 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel, and a 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol. Lexus is also evaluating the viability of introducing a hybrid powertrain to Australia, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

“Since its introduction to the Lexus Australia range in 1998, the LX has enabled customers to navigate Australia’s tough terrains with unwavering reliability and unparalleled comfort,” said John Pappas, Lexus Australia Chief Executive.

“The LX combines luxurious appointments and thoughtful comfort features with the rugged performance of a full-size luxury SUV, delivering outstanding off-road, towing and hauling capability,” he added.

As a point of difference between other LX variants, the Overtrail’s exterior has received black highlights for the front spindle grille, front and rear bumpers, wheel arches, side mirrors, door handles, window mouldings and roof rails.

More information is expected in the first half of 2025, so stay tuned.