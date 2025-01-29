2025 Mazda BT-50 on sale now: Full pricing and specs revealed

Full pricing and specifications has been revealed for the five-model 2025 BT-50 line-up, with the revamped and restyled D-MAX twin on sale now in dealerships across Australia.
The single-cab XT is the cheapest entry point into the BT-50 4x4 line-up, priced at $47,250 MLP; the freestyle-cab XT is marginally more expensive at $51,000 (MLP); while the dual-cab XT cab-chassis is $54,620 (MLP). To get a 4x4 in a pick-up configuration, you now need $56,220 (MLP) for the XT.
Unsurprisingly, all prices are up across the board compared to its predecessor. A glance at just the dual-cab pick-up 4x4 variants indicates price increases of $990 (XT), $3470 (XTR), $3180 (GT) and $2810 (SP). Full pricing below 👇
Absent from the 2025 line-up is the top-spec BT-50 Thunder. All manual variants have also been axed.
New for 2025 is a mild facelift encompassing a more aggressive front bumper, new radiator grille and LED headlights. The rear end was also mildly revised, now utilising an easy-down tailgate and integrated LED tail lamps. An enhanced infotainment system has also been added – spanning from eight inches (XS and XT) to nine inches (XTR and above).
Wireless Android Auto now joins wireless Apple CarPlay, and the centre screen can now display information previously only found within the MID screen - things like real-time vehicle steering and tilt angles, TPMS status, drive mode/diff lock status, and Rough Terrain Mode status.
The full suite of advanced safety tech includes Lane Keep Assist System (LAS), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Trailer Sway Control (TSC).
The powertrain for all 4x4 models remains unchanged, with Mazda carrying over the 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It remains linked to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Mazda has also developed in collaboration with industry an extensive selection of Genuine Accessories for the new-look BT-50, with the gear locally tested and backed by the manufacturer warranty.
“We know that vehicle customisation plays a significant part in four-wheel driving culture,” said Jarrod Gieschen, Director of Sales and Marketing for Mazda Australia.
“We are therefore proud to have developed such an extensive list of accessories to complement the new Mazda BT-50, providing our customers with the ability to tailor their vehicle to best suit their needs – all while having the peace of mind of being backed by our leading five-year warranty.”
Mazda says first customer deliveries of its 2025 BT-50 will commence shortly.
What do you get?
BT-50 XS
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC) with stop-and-go
- 8.0-inch full-colour touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless and USB)
- 17-inch steel wheels
- LED headlamps
- Black cloth seats
- Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) with road edge detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
- Reverse camera
BT-50 XT adds
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 3.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine
- Option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains
- Locking rear differential (4x4 models only)
- Tailgate assist (pickup models only)
- Rear air-conditioning vents (dual cab models only)
- Rough-Terrain Mode (4x4 models only)
- Rear-parking sensors (pickup model only)
BT-50 XTR adds
- 18-inch machined alloy wheels
- Front LED fog lamps
- LED headlamps with auto-levelling
- Power-folding exterior mirrors
- Side-steps
- Signature daytime running lamps (DRL)
- Tow bar with receiver, tongue and wiring harness (pickup models only)
- Tub liner (pickup models only)
- 9-inch full-colour touchscreen
- Advanced keyless entry
- Dual-zone climate control
- Satellite navigation
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
BT-50 GT adds
- Heated exterior mirrors
- Black leather seats
- Electric driver's seat with eight-way power adjustment
- Heated front seats
- Remote engine start
- Front parking sensors
BT-50 SP adds
- 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels
- Gloss black sail plane sports bar
- Gloss black side steps
- Gloss black fender flares
- Gloss black roof rails
- Gloss black exterior mirror caps
- Gloss black door and tailgate handles
- Roller tonneau cover (manual operation
- Black and terracotta Maztex and suede seats
2025 Mazda BT-50: Pricing
|BT-50 Singe Cab
|Engine
|Drivetrain
|MLP
|Single Chassis XT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4X4
|$47,250
|BT-50 Freestyle cab
|Engine
|Drivetrain
|MLP
|Freestyle Chassis XT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$51,000
|BT-50 dual cab
|Engine
|Drivetrain
|MLP
|Dual Cab Chassis XT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$54,620
|Dual Cab Chassis XTR
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$59,650
|Dual Cab Chassis GT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$63,070
|Dual Cab Pickup XT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$56,220
|Dual Cab Pickup XTR
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$62,750
|Dual Cab Pickup GT
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$66,170
|Dual Cab Pickup SP
|3.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel
|4x4
|$71,500
