2025 Mazda BT-50 on sale now: Full pricing and specs revealed

Full pricing and specifications has been revealed for the five-model 2025 BT-50 line-up, with the revamped and restyled D-MAX twin on sale now in dealerships across Australia.

The single-cab XT is the cheapest entry point into the BT-50 4x4 line-up, priced at $47,250 MLP; the freestyle-cab XT is marginally more expensive at $51,000 (MLP); while the dual-cab XT cab-chassis is $54,620 (MLP). To get a 4x4 in a pick-up configuration, you now need $56,220 (MLP) for the XT.

Unsurprisingly, all prices are up across the board compared to its predecessor. A glance at just the dual-cab pick-up 4x4 variants indicates price increases of $990 (XT), $3470 (XTR), $3180 (GT) and $2810 (SP). Full pricing below 👇

Absent from the 2025 line-up is the top-spec BT-50 Thunder. All manual variants have also been axed.

New for 2025 is a mild facelift encompassing a more aggressive front bumper, new radiator grille and LED headlights. The rear end was also mildly revised, now utilising an easy-down tailgate and integrated LED tail lamps. An enhanced infotainment system has also been added – spanning from eight inches (XS and XT) to nine inches (XTR and above).