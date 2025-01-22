WhichCar
News
4x4australia

2025 Suzuki Jimny Conqueror concept revealed at Indian motor show

Maruti Suzuki displays wild Jimny concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo in India

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
aa4914f8/suzuki jimny conqueror concept 2 png
Gallery3

A tricked-out five-door Jimny concept dubbed the “Jimny Conqueror” has debuted at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, a massive motor show held recently in India.

Revealed by the team at Maruti Suzuki, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation and said to be the largest automobile manufacturer in India – although they traditionally specialise in smaller cars – the Conquerer appears built to tackle the wildest corners of the country.

MORE2024 Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage review
aa3014f5/suzuki jimny conqueror concept 1 png
3

The vehicle is treated with an impressive two-tone colour mix, where a Desert Matte (sandy hue) at the front flows into a Matte Black at the rear. This is topped off with loud ‘JIMNY’ and ‘4x4’ decals blasted on the side, giving the rig a menacing presence.

Giving the vehicle its go-anywhere ability is a collection of aftermarket equipment which includes a snorkel, a rear ladder and shovel, roof racks, recovery boards, a bull bar equipped with an electric winch, an external fuel tank, all-terrain tyres, and a refreshed front grille.

MORE2024 Suzuki Jimny XL review: First 5-door drive off-road
aa5c14f8/suzuki jimny conqueror concept 3 png
3

Reports indicate that the Jimny’s 75kW/130Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains unfettled.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo took place in India from January 17 to 22.

MOREAll Suzuki Jimny News & Reviews


Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.