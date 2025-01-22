2025 Suzuki Jimny Conqueror concept revealed at Indian motor show

A tricked-out five-door Jimny concept dubbed the “Jimny Conqueror” has debuted at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, a massive motor show held recently in India.

Revealed by the team at Maruti Suzuki, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation and said to be the largest automobile manufacturer in India – although they traditionally specialise in smaller cars – the Conquerer appears built to tackle the wildest corners of the country.

The vehicle is treated with an impressive two-tone colour mix, where a Desert Matte (sandy hue) at the front flows into a Matte Black at the rear. This is topped off with loud ‘JIMNY’ and ‘4x4’ decals blasted on the side, giving the rig a menacing presence.

Giving the vehicle its go-anywhere ability is a collection of aftermarket equipment which includes a snorkel, a rear ladder and shovel, roof racks, recovery boards, a bull bar equipped with an electric winch, an external fuel tank, all-terrain tyres, and a refreshed front grille.

Reports indicate that the Jimny’s 75kW/130Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains unfettled.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo took place in India from January 17 to 22.



