2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Full specs and features list

An in-depth look at the all-new Prado line-up

The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has officially launched in Australia, with the all-new SUV boasting a five-model line-up: GX, GXL, VX, Altitude and Kakadu.

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, assisted by 48-volt V-Active technology, produces peak outputs of 150kW and 500Nm, and it's mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time all-wheel drive system, dual-range transfer case and a centre lockable limited slip differential.

“Australians love the LandCruiser Prado for its family-friendly amenity, supreme off-road ability and the durability and reliability that makes it worthy of the LandCruiser nameplate,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations.

“The all-new model takes everything that customers love about the LandCruiser Prado to a new level, along with a stylish new design, enhanced technology and greater comfort and driveability.

“With its outstanding practicality and superb on and off-road performance, the all-new LandCruiser Prado is the perfect SUV for the weekday urban commute and extended adventures beyond the tarmac,” he said.

Here's an extensive analysis of all the specs and features, model by model 👇

2025 Toyota Prado specs

Dimensions
Overall length4990mm
Overall width1980mm
Overall height1925mm (GX/GXL); 1935mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu)
Wheelbase2850mm
Front track1664mm
Rear track1668mm
Weights and capacities
Kerb weight2495kg (GX); 2535kg (GXL); 2570kg (VX); 2520kg (Altitude); 2595kg (Kakadu) 
GVM3100kg (GX); 3150kg (GXL); 3180kg (VX); 3100kg (Altitude); 3200kg (Kakadi)
Braked towing capacity3500kg
Unbraked towing capacity750kg
Fuel tank110 litres
Off-road specs
Running ground clearance210mm (GX/GXL); 221mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu)
Front overhang935mm
Rear overhang1205mm
Approach angle31° (GX/GXL); 32° (VX/Altitude/Kakadu)
Departure angle17°
Interior dimensions
Length1930mm (GX/Altitude); 2685mm (GXL/VX/Kakau)
Width1600mm
Height1210mm (GX/GXL); 1190mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu)
Seating capacity5 (GX/Altitude); 7 (GXL/VX/Kakadu)
Cargo capacity954L (second row seats upright - GX/ Altitude); 1895L (second row seats stowed - (GX/Altitude); 182L (all seats upright - GXL/VX/Kakadu)
Powertrain
Engine2.8-litre turbo-diesel with V-Active tech
Model code1GF-FTV
Engine typeInline four-cylinder turbodiesel engine
Valve mechanism16-valve DOHC, chain drive
Capacity2755cm3
Bore x stroke92mm x 103.6mm
Compression ratio15.6:1
Max power150kW @ 3000rpm - 3400rpm
Max torque500Nm @ 1600rpm - 2800rpm
Fuel systemCommon-rail fuel injection
DrivetrainFull-time four-wheel drive
TransmissionAL80F 8-speed automatic
V-Active system48V lithium-ion
Chassis, wheels and tyres
Front suspensionDouble wishbone with stabiliser bar
Rear suspensionFour-link rigid axle with stabiliser bar
Wheels18x7.5 alloy (GX/GXL/Altitude); 20x7.5 alloy (VX/Kakadu)
Tyres265/65R18 tyres (GX/GXL); 265/70R18 tyres (Altitude); 265/60R20 tyres (VX/Kakadu)
SpareFull size spare tyre
2025 Toyota Prado features

2025 Toyota Prado GX

2025 Toyota Prado GX features
Five seatsManual tailgate with glass hatch
18-inch dark grey alloy wheelsSix-way manual driver’s seat
LED headlights and daytime running lamps7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster
Power-folding body-coloured side mirrorsDual-zone climate control
Darkened front and rear bumpersAll-weather rubber floor mats
220-volt rear power outlet12.3-inch widescreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoBuilt-in connected satellite navigation
DAB+ digital radio10-speaker audio system
Toyota Connected ServicesFront and rear parking sensors
360-degree camera systemTrailer sway control
Pre-wiring harness for tow hitchFour USB-C ports
2025 Toyota Prado GXL

In addition to GX
Seven seatsSynthetic leather upholstery
Roof railsHeated and ventilated front seats
Rear privacy glassEight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
Silver front and rear bumper trimLeather-accented steering wheel and gear shifter
Electric tailgateAuto-dimming rear-view mirror
Rear climate controlWireless phone charger
Six USB-C ports

2025 Toyota Prado VX

In addition to GXL
20-inch dark metallic alloy wheelsLeather upholstery
Body-coloured front and rear bumpersDriver’s seat power lumbar support and memory
Over-fender moulding and rear guard trimFour-way power-adjustable passenger seat
Bi-LED headlamps with dynamic auto-levelingPower-adjustable driver’s seat
Adaptive high-beamCarpet floor mats
Refrigerated console boxTyre pressure monitoring
12.3-inch digital instrument cluster14-speaker JBL audio system
Adaptive variable suspensionFive selectable drive modes 
Multi-terrain selectMulti-terrain monitor
2025 Toyota Prado Altitude

In addition to VX
18-inch matte grey alloy wheelsMoon roof
Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyresOptional two-tone colours
Rear locking differentialDigital rear-view mirror
Stabliser disconnect mechanism (replaces adaptive variable suspension)Heated steering wheel
Black door handles and tailgate garnishHead-up display
Black over-fender moulding Five seats (down from seven)
2025 Toyota Prado Kakadu

In addition to VX
Panoramic moon roofAdjustable driver’s seat thigh support
Illuminated side stepsDigital rear-view mirror
Heated and ventilated rear seatsHead-up display
Heated steering wheelRear torque-sensing limited-slip differential

2025 Toyota Prado pricing

ModelPricing
GX$72,500
GXL$79,990
VX$87,400
Altitude$92,700
Kakadu$99,990
