2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Full specs and features list

The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has officially launched in Australia, with the all-new SUV boasting a five-model line-up: GX, GXL, VX, Altitude and Kakadu.

The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, assisted by 48-volt V-Active technology, produces peak outputs of 150kW and 500Nm, and it's mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time all-wheel drive system, dual-range transfer case and a centre lockable limited slip differential.

“Australians love the LandCruiser Prado for its family-friendly amenity, supreme off-road ability and the durability and reliability that makes it worthy of the LandCruiser nameplate,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations.

“The all-new model takes everything that customers love about the LandCruiser Prado to a new level, along with a stylish new design, enhanced technology and greater comfort and driveability.

“With its outstanding practicality and superb on and off-road performance, the all-new LandCruiser Prado is the perfect SUV for the weekday urban commute and extended adventures beyond the tarmac,” he said.

Here's an extensive analysis of all the specs and features, model by model 👇

2025 Toyota Prado specs

Dimensions Overall length 4990mm Overall width 1980mm Overall height 1925mm (GX/GXL); 1935mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu) Wheelbase 2850mm Front track 1664mm Rear track 1668mm

Weights and capacities Kerb weight 2495kg (GX); 2535kg (GXL); 2570kg (VX); 2520kg (Altitude); 2595kg (Kakadu) GVM 3100kg (GX); 3150kg (GXL); 3180kg (VX); 3100kg (Altitude); 3200kg (Kakadi) Braked towing capacity 3500kg Unbraked towing capacity 750kg Fuel tank 110 litres

Off-road specs Running ground clearance 210mm (GX/GXL); 221mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu) Front overhang 935mm Rear overhang 1205mm Approach angle 31° (GX/GXL); 32° (VX/Altitude/Kakadu) Departure angle 17°

Interior dimensions Length 1930mm (GX/Altitude); 2685mm (GXL/VX/Kakau) Width 1600mm Height 1210mm (GX/GXL); 1190mm (VX/Altitude/Kakadu) Seating capacity 5 (GX/Altitude); 7 (GXL/VX/Kakadu) Cargo capacity 954L (second row seats upright - GX/ Altitude); 1895L (second row seats stowed - (GX/Altitude); 182L (all seats upright - GXL/VX/Kakadu)

Powertrain Engine 2.8-litre turbo-diesel with V-Active tech Model code 1GF-FTV Engine type Inline four-cylinder turbodiesel engine Valve mechanism 16-valve DOHC, chain drive Capacity 2755cm3 Bore x stroke 92mm x 103.6mm Compression ratio 15.6:1 Max power 150kW @ 3000rpm - 3400rpm Max torque 500Nm @ 1600rpm - 2800rpm Fuel system Common-rail fuel injection Drivetrain Full-time four-wheel drive Transmission AL80F 8-speed automatic V-Active system 48V lithium-ion

Chassis, wheels and tyres Front suspension Double wishbone with stabiliser bar Rear suspension Four-link rigid axle with stabiliser bar Wheels 18x7.5 alloy (GX/GXL/Altitude); 20x7.5 alloy (VX/Kakadu) Tyres 265/65R18 tyres (GX/GXL); 265/70R18 tyres (Altitude); 265/60R20 tyres (VX/Kakadu) Spare Full size spare tyre

2025 Toyota Prado features

2025 Toyota Prado GX

2025 Toyota Prado GX features Five seats Manual tailgate with glass hatch 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels Six-way manual driver’s seat LED headlights and daytime running lamps 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster Power-folding body-coloured side mirrors Dual-zone climate control Darkened front and rear bumpers All-weather rubber floor mats 220-volt rear power outlet 12.3-inch widescreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Built-in connected satellite navigation DAB+ digital radio 10-speaker audio system Toyota Connected Services Front and rear parking sensors 360-degree camera system Trailer sway control Pre-wiring harness for tow hitch Four USB-C ports

2025 Toyota Prado GXL

In addition to GX Seven seats Synthetic leather upholstery Roof rails Heated and ventilated front seats Rear privacy glass Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat Silver front and rear bumper trim Leather-accented steering wheel and gear shifter Electric tailgate Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Rear climate control Wireless phone charger Six USB-C ports

2025 Toyota Prado VX

In addition to GXL 20-inch dark metallic alloy wheels Leather upholstery Body-coloured front and rear bumpers Driver’s seat power lumbar support and memory Over-fender moulding and rear guard trim Four-way power-adjustable passenger seat Bi-LED headlamps with dynamic auto-leveling Power-adjustable driver’s seat Adaptive high-beam Carpet floor mats Refrigerated console box Tyre pressure monitoring 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster 14-speaker JBL audio system Adaptive variable suspension Five selectable drive modes Multi-terrain select Multi-terrain monitor

2025 Toyota Prado Altitude

In addition to VX 18-inch matte grey alloy wheels Moon roof Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyres Optional two-tone colours Rear locking differential Digital rear-view mirror Stabliser disconnect mechanism (replaces adaptive variable suspension) Heated steering wheel Black door handles and tailgate garnish Head-up display Black over-fender moulding Five seats (down from seven)

2025 Toyota Prado Kakadu

In addition to VX Panoramic moon roof Adjustable driver’s seat thigh support Illuminated side steps Digital rear-view mirror Heated and ventilated rear seats Head-up display Heated steering wheel Rear torque-sensing limited-slip differential

2025 Toyota Prado pricing