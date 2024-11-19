2025 Toyota Tundra Price & Specifications

Fresh on the heels of the release of the ever-popular LandCruiser Prado 250, Toyota has just announced the launch of the hotly anticipated full-size Tundra. Coming in at $155,990, with a 790NM 3.5L twin-turbo V6 paired with a parallel hybrid system, and a monster 4500kg tow rating, this is fully expected to be a big seller for the country’s most popular brand. The Tundra arrives after a huge development program for Australia, which included an extensive re-working in the Walkinshaw factory for the RHD conversion “Toyota has never before worked with a third party to re-engineer a vehicle for right-hand drive so we needed to ensure that it met our high quality standards,” Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley told us, “and the result is something that all parties can be proud of.” 15 On top of sorting the steering wheel onto the correct side of the vehicle, Toyota also embarked on an innovative Tundra Insider programme which saw local customers evaluate the Tundra over 12 months, ensuring that it would meet the demands of Aussie buyers and be able to handle our conditions – “if it can survive in Australia, it can survive anywhere,” said Mr Hanley.

Brought in as a competitor to the other full-size utes on the market – chiefly the RAM, Ford’s F150 and the Silverado – we can only predict that the Tundra will only add to Toyota’s immense popularity among off-roaders, workhorse warriors and those who need something to tow their caravan or boat without breaking a sweat. Engine At the heart of the Tundra’s largest-towing-capacity-possible-without-a-truck-licence is the 3.5L V6 twin-turbo petrol engine. On its own this thing is a bit of a beast, putting out 290kW (or 388HP) and 649NM on its own. Paired with the parallel hybrid, those figures jump up into Supercar territory, with 326kW (437HP) and 790NM on tap. One can only imagine the figures this thing could be capable of with a few choice power-ups. 15 The i-FORCE MAX powertrain is an interesting one as well. Where a traditional hybrid has a complex transmission that can be run from either electric or ICE input; essentially one or the other. The parallel hybrid set-up in the Tundra is more of a “stacked” system utilising a normal transmission (a 10-speed auto in this case) and is designed to give maximum power and torque when you need it and maximum fuel efficiency when you don’t.

So, when you’re driving at low speeds in city environments, like stop-start traffic, the vehicle can run on electric-only. On the highway or with your 24-foot plate boat hooked up, the 288V NiMH battery delivers peak torque nice and low in the rev range – or at least that’s what it does in Tow-Mode. If you’re looking for to get your Dominic Toretto on, then flick it over to the Sport or Sport+ setting and the power delivery is tweaked to deliver optimum acceleration. In a nutshell, the Tundra aims to deliver more oomph precisely where it’s needed on the torque curve, giving big diesel-like towing and heavy-duty load carrying or providing sports-car acceleration for daily driving and general hooning purposes. It’s a neat system. News 2025 Toyota Tundra: Everything you need to know Everything you need to know about the 2025 Toyota Tundra hitting our shores. 19 Nov 2024 Comfort As you’d expect from a vehicle if this size, the interior is palatial. Synthetic leather heated and cooled electric seats keep you feeling like Arabic royalty and the 12.3in driver’s display lets you know what’s going on around the vehicle. The 14in touchscreen in the centre of the dash is the largest in the Toyota arsenal and offers everything you’d expect, including premium audio from the 12-speaker JBL system. 15 The safety inclusions list is longer than your arm, and the dual-zone climate control makes those hot summer days cooler than a high-five from Samuel L. Jackson. Unlike pretty much every other dual-cab on the planet, rear seat passengers have a huge amount of room, and if you’re travelling solo or as a couple, the 60:40 seats can be folded down or hinge forwards to give you even more storage. A lot of touches have been taken from the LC300 during the RHD conversion, which isn’t a bad thing at all, we reckon.

Oh, and the rear electrically operated sliding window should be compulsory on every ute. Just saying. 15 Towing & Off-Road Ability Ok, there’s a bit of fine print on this one. The standard Tundra tow pack is rated to 3500kg, you have to buy the 4500kg tow kit, which includes a brake controller, if you’re going to be pulling heavy trailers, but it will do it as stock.

It’ll only take just over 750kg of payload, which is a bit anaemic with a vehicle this size, but it stacks up when compared to the other full-sizes on the market, so we can’t dock too many points on that one. Suspension is a tried-and-true solid axle out back fitted with dual-rate coil springs that aim to provide ride comfort and load-carrying capability. Out front is a double A-arm independent set-up which may not be exactly world-leading but will still be able to handle Cape York corrugations and light to medium-duty off-roading without too many issues. 15 4WD engagement is about as basic as it comes these days. Road driving is a simple RWD affair while there’s the traditional 4-hi and 4-low once the bitumen is left behind.