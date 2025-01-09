2026 Toyota HiLux: First spy shots emerge

The all-new 2026 Toyota HiLux has broken cover for the first time, with a Thai publication sharing spy shots of the highly anticipated ute.

Earlier reports published in 2024 indicated that the next-gen HiLux would not be an all-new vehicle as expected, but rather it would carry over its existing and ageing IMV platform. The report by Brazilian publication, Autoesporte, suggested the new HiLux will instead receive “substantial updates to the chassis and bodywork”.

13 Image credit: Headlightmag

These spy shots snapped by Thailand publication, HeadlightMag, appear to verify those claims, with the heavily camouflaged vehicle showing signs of a heavy facelift but not an all-new design. Both the front (hood, bumper, grille and headlight assembly) and rear ends will be completely overhauled in the shake-up, but the mid-section (doors and cabin structure) appear to remain as before.

The new Tundra, Prado and 300 Series all utilise Toyota's TNGA-F ladder-frame architecture, and it was expected that the HiLux would follow suit.

13 Image credit: Headlightmag

Reports indicate the HiLux will maintain its 1GD 2.8-litre and 2GD 2.4-litre four-cylinder engines but speculation is rife that engineering changes will be implemented to improve emissions. However, we’ll have to wait and see, as information no doubt drip-feeds over the coming months.

The vehicle is due in 2026, which opposes earlier expectations that the HiLux was slated for a 2025 release. A world premiere is expected to take place in Thailand in the second half of 2025.

Image credit: Headlightmag