Tank-turning BYD YangWang U8 spied in Australia

A right-hand drive BYD YangWang U8 plug-in hybrid SUV has been spotted in Alice Springs, wearing heavy camouflage.

The images were posted to the CarsAustralia Reddit thread, with the following post: “Multiple right-hand-drive Yangwang U8s have been spotted during testing in Alice Springs, Australia”.

YangWang is a Chinese luxury electric car brand owned by BYD, and its U8 is a quad-motor plug-in hybrid SUV that has previously gone viral for its high-tech cabin and its ability to perform tank turns and float on water (yep!).

It’s powered by a combination of a 200kW 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and four 220kW electric motors, to deliver a mind-boggling 880kW and 1280Nm.