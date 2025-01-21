Which states apply double demerit points this Australia Day long weekend?

Some state governments around the country are preparing to sting Australian drivers with double demerit points this Australia Day long weekend, in a bid to improve safety on our roads.

With many of us gearing up for a long weekend escape to a quaint corner of the country, it’s critical to ensure you always follow the road rules – most importantly to keep everyone safe on the roads, but also to ensure you keep your driver’s licence.

Not all states in Australia are imposing a double-demerit scheme over the Australia Day long weekend, with only the NSW, Western Australia and ACT governments enforcing such a system. Let’s break it down a bit further with this state-by-state guide 👇

NSW, WA and ACT

The NSW, WA and ACT governments will apply double demerits from Friday January 24 to Monday January 27.

In WA, motorists will cop double demerit points for the following offences: Speeding; drink or drug driving; failing to wear a seatbelt and child restraint; running a red light; and illegal use of a mobile phone. In addition, driving a motor vehicle fitted with a device designed to evade detection by a speed camera – or driving in a manner to avoid detection – will result in the loss of 14 demerit points.

In NSW and the ACT, the double demerit point scheme applies to speeding; the illegal use of mobile phones; not wearing a seatbelt or incorrectly wearing a seatbelt; driving with a passenger not wearing a seatbelt or approved restraint, or with a passenger incorrectly wearing a seatbelt or restraint; and riding without a helmet.

Queensland

The Queensland state government does implement a double-demerits scheme, but it runs all year round instead of only during peak holiday periods. It’s also applied differently to the above-mentioned states, with the scheme applying to the second or subsequent offences committed within one year of the previous offence. The way it’s explained is all a bit convoluted, but it essentially punishes drivers who don’t learn from their first offence.

Victoria, SA, Tasmania and NT

Victoria is typically known as one of the strictest states when it comes to enforcing road rules, so it’s surprising the Victorian state government doesn’t implement a double-demerit scheme during busy holiday periods. Likewise, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory do not enforce double demerits.

Whether the double demerit point scheme is having an impact on road safety is still up for debate.