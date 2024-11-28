Ford Australia teases Ranger Super Duty scaling Melbourne's Rocky Track

It seems the news of Ford Australia’s Super Duty Ranger model has sparked the interest of the aftermarket which has up until now been doing a roaring trade of upgrading 4x4s with GVM upgrades to increase load capacity.

Ford announced last week that it has been working on the Ranger SD and will introduce it to market as a 2026 model with capacities of 4500kg GVM, 4500kg towing, and a 8000kg GCM.

While initially born of the demands of industries such as fire services, forestry, national parks and other that require a go-anywhere 4x4 with heavy weight capacity, the Ranger SD will also have strong appeal in the touring and off road segment particularly for those wanting to tow heavy trailers.

We’re expecting a long slow drip-feed of information and teasers on the Ranger SD to dribble out over the coming year and the latest is this image on the SD’s steel, 18-inch, 8 lug wheel and 33-inch tyre which is similar to what you will find on commercial variants of the Ford F-250.