GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado factory accessories range

GMSV has released a catalogue of accessories for their flagship model Silverado, which not only aims to give their customers a means of personalising their utes, but also allows the mods to be fully covered under the factory warranty.
A range of options are on offer, as well as a pair of value bundles – the Terrain Pack and the Black Pack – which may be more cosmetic than lockers-and-gearing, but still provide owners with a degree of individualisation of their new rig.
The Terrain Pack (for the ZR2 models) features a tonneau cover, sports bar, rocker protectors, weathershields and the fancy black Chevrolet tailgate lettering for maximum cool points, while the Black Pack (on the LTZ Premium) makes all the lettering, you guessed it, white (just kidding, it’s black), along with the front Bow-Tie emblem and the 20in rims are high gloss black to round out the theme.
"We know that so many of our customers personalise their Silverado,” says GM Australia and New Zealand managing director, Jess Bala, “and the launch of these dealer-fitted accessory packs will give them even more choice, while at the same time simplifying the process.”
While the majority of the individually available accessories are largely skin-deep, you know, things like hood deflectors, all-weather mats for the tray and chrome sidesteps, there are a few options for those who like to tow or tour in their full-size as well.
There’s a range of tonneau covers ranging from soft, to roll-up aluminium to trifold to fully electric and activated by the key fob – which are handy if you don’t want to invest in a canopy, or the rear under-seat lockable storage would be useful for stashing gear on a trip. The swing out, lockable and weatherproof toolboxes make a lot of sense, as do the cargo tie down rings and 3500-4500kg hitch towball kits and the trailer camera.
Regardless of your intended use, it’s nice to know that there is a range of gear available for the Silverados which is covered under the new car warranty (or 24 months/50,000km from the date of install, whichever is greater).
You can find the details of what’s available below.
2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 ZR2 TERRAIN PACK
$4,192 List Price (excl. Fitment Costs and GST)
- Soft Tonneau Cover
- Sports Bar
- Weathershields
- Rocker Protectors
- Black Chevrolet Tailgate Lettering
2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ PREMIUM BLACK PACK
$3,032 List Price (excl. Fitment Costs and GST)
- 20” High Gloss Black Accessory Wheel Package
- Black Chevrolet Tailgate Lettering
- Black Lettering Kit
- Black Front Bow Tie Badge
- Black Z71 Emblems
- Weathershields
GMSV 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 PREMIUM ACCESSORIES
- Electric Rolling Tonneau Cover, with Key Fob.
- Tri-fold Tonneau Cover with aluminium outer cover, lockable, easy open.
- Hard Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, aluminium
- Soft Tonneau Cover
- Swing Out Toolbox (driver or passenger side) - mounted, lockable, weatherproof storage for tools.
- Cargo Net
- Cross Rail
- Cargo Tie Down Rings
- Tailgate Gap Cover
- Hood Deflector
- Weathershields
- Silver Chevrolet Tailgate Lettering
- Black Chevrolet Tailgate Lettering
- Black Front Bow Tie Badge
- Black Lettering Kit
- Black Z71 Emblems
- Front Flat Mud Guards
- Black Round Side Steps
- Chrome Round Side Steps
- Sports Bar
- Wheel Lock & Lug Nut Kit Black
- 20” High Gloss Black Accessory Wheel Package
- Centre Console Organiser
- Rear All-Weather Mat
- Rear Under seat Lockable Storage Organiser
- Tow Hitch 50mm Ball Kit – 3500kg
- Tow Hitch 70mm Ball Kit – 4500kg
- Trailer Camera
- Trailer Tyre Pressure Sensors
