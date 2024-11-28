GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado factory accessories range

GMSV has released a catalogue of accessories for their flagship model Silverado, which not only aims to give their customers a means of personalising their utes, but also allows the mods to be fully covered under the factory warranty.

A range of options are on offer, as well as a pair of value bundles – the Terrain Pack and the Black Pack – which may be more cosmetic than lockers-and-gearing, but still provide owners with a degree of individualisation of their new rig.

The Terrain Pack (for the ZR2 models) features a tonneau cover, sports bar, rocker protectors, weathershields and the fancy black Chevrolet tailgate lettering for maximum cool points, while the Black Pack (on the LTZ Premium) makes all the lettering, you guessed it, white (just kidding, it’s black), along with the front Bow-Tie emblem and the 20in rims are high gloss black to round out the theme.

6 GMSV Silverado 1500 with Black Pack

"We know that so many of our customers personalise their Silverado,” says GM Australia and New Zealand managing director, Jess Bala, “and the launch of these dealer-fitted accessory packs will give them even more choice, while at the same time simplifying the process.”