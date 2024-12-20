INEOS reveals Grenadier Quartermaster Kaiju one-off custom build

INEOS has taken the wraps off a bespoke project build dubbed the Kaiju Quartermaster.

The one-off special is essentially a showcase vehicle to promote the Quartermaster’s potential as a hugely customisable platform, and it has been built in partnership with some of Australia’s most well-known aftermarket companies including Norweld, Rhino-Rack, Brown Davis, REDARC, JMACX, GME, BFGoodrich, MAXTRAX, and STEDI.

“We wanted to create a truly unique Quartermaster together with some incredibly innovative local engineering and accessory partners,” said Justin Hocevar, Regional Director, APAC at INEOS Automotive. “The Quartermaster Cab Chassis is a ‘blank canvas’ that allows for great versatility when it comes to customisation, so together with these project partners, we let our imagination run wild. Ultimately, the ‘Kaiju Quartermaster’ expresses our Australian vision of ‘built for more’.”

The “Kaiju” – which translates to a mythical ‘giant creature’ or ‘monster’ in Japanese – is based on the Grenadier Trialmaster edition, which means it already comes equipped with front and rear diff locks; raised air intake; an auxiliary battery; 17-inch steel wheels; an access ladder; high load auxiliary switch panel and external plugs; an exterior utility belt and interior utility rails; and a Class III 1-7/8" NAS tow hitch and electrics. Plus, this one has a selection of genuine INEOS accessories that includes a roo bar, rock sliders and checker plates.

Now on to the extras 👇

At the rear, Norweld has installed a heavy duty aluminium tray equipped with a 1200mm trundle drawer set-up with a drop-in table. The tray also features an integrated 40-litre poly water tank, as well as exclusive sequential tail-lights. A Compact Deluxe Lite canopy sits atop the tray and is loaded with a 130-litre Bushman fridge and a Bolt-On jerry can holder. Both the canopy and tray are dust- and water-resistant.