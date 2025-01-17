Isuzu UTE Australia sets new sales record in 2024

Isuzu UTE Australia has ended 2024 with a total of 48,172 new cars sold and delivered, which is an exceptional result for a company with just two models in its shed.

This sales result positioned Isuzu as the 8th best-selling automotive brand in Australia, which is an improvement on 10th in 2023 and 9th in 2022. In fact, it was an improvement of 6.2 per cent year on year.

Breaking it down further, the D-MAX – which received a facelift in May – accounted for the majority of sales for the Japanese marque, with 30,194 units delivered for customers throughout last year. This consolidated its position as the third best-selling vehicle in the one-tonne LCV category, behind the Ranger and HiLux.

A total of 17,978 sales were registered for the seven-seat MU-X, up from 14,139 in 2023 – an impressive 27.2 per cent year-on-year increase. Interestingly, MU-X sales are up a whopping 38.9 per cent compared to the start of 2023. With a facelifted version imminent, another stellar year of sales is anticipated.

As a result, the MU-X finished 2024 as the second best-selling vehicle in the ‘Large SUV for less than $80K’ segment.