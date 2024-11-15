JAC announces warranty loan program for its T9 dual-cab ute

As deliveries of the JAC T9 dual-cab ute begin to roll out to customers in Australia, JAC has announced an industry-leading program that will provide owners with a T9 loan vehicle whenever their own T9 is in the garage undergoing warranty repairs.

Part of JAC’s newly introduced All Road Assurance program – that also sees the Chinese company offer a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty, seven years of roadside assistance and seven years of capped price servicing – the vehicle loan program is a collaboration between JAC and Carbiz that will keep customers on the road should any warranty issues arise.

"While JAC may be a new name to some Australians, we bring 60 years of global automotive excellence to this market. This program demonstrates our absolute confidence in the JAC T9's quality and reliability," said Ahmed Mahmoud, Managing Director of JAC Australia.

"We understand that a T9 is more than just a vehicle – it's essential to our customers' businesses, daily operations and family life. Getting them back on the road quickly is our absolute priority," he said.

JAC All Roads Assurance includes 👇

JAC warranty loan vehicles, powered by Carbiz

Seven-year warranty – unlimited kilometres and bumper-to-bumper coverage

Seven-year roadside assistance – available nationwide, 24/7

Seven-year capped price servicing

Access to factory-certified JAC mechanics at every JAC dealership

Dedicated Australia-based parts warehouse ensuring rapid parts availability

Comprehensive dealer network spanning metropolitan and regional areas

Factory-backed service support and technical assistance

Genuine parts warranty protection

A rival to the ute offerings from both GWM and LDV, the T9 will be offered in two variants in Australia: the base spec Oasis at $42,662 before on-road costs, and the top-spec Haven at $45,630 before on-road costs. Both variants are powered by a 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine matched to an eight-speed automatic and part-time four-wheel-drive system.

ANCAP gave the T9 dual-cab ute a five-star safety score in August 2024, which applies to all 2.0-litre diesel variants sold in Australia.

Both the Oasis and Haven models feature seven airbags including a front-centre airbags, as well a suite of active safety features including forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking; lane-keep assist; lane departure warning; lane change assist; blind-spot monitoring; rear cross-traffic alert; traffic sign recognition; a driver monitoring system; and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. Stepping up to the top-spec Haven adds front parking sensors; and a 360-degree camera system.