Nissan to offer service-activated 10-year 300,000km warranty

Nissan has revamped its aftersales support by essentially doubling its new-car warranty in Australia to a 10-year 300,000km warranty, but only if customers service their vehicles with Nissan.

The new warranty program will not only apply to all new Nissan models sold in 2025 and beyond, but Nissan has confirmed the 10-year 300,000km warranty will be backdated to eligible Nissan vehicles purchased new since January 1, 2021. To be eligible, these vehicles “must have completed all scheduled services with Nissan at the correct interval/time to qualify for the warranty extension”.

The existing five-year unlimited kilometre warranty otherwise remains in place.

2

“The new service-activated warranty is Australia’s only 10-year 300,000km warranty and is industry leading. It’s designed to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Peace of mind that Nissan has your back. Peace of mind that Nissan is with you for the long term,” Michael Hill, Director of Aftersales, Nissan Oceania, said.