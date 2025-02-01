Nissan to offer service-activated 10-year 300,000km warranty

Nissan has revamped its aftersales support by essentially doubling its new-car warranty in Australia to a 10-year 300,000km warranty, but only if customers service their vehicles with Nissan.
The new warranty program will not only apply to all new Nissan models sold in 2025 and beyond, but Nissan has confirmed the 10-year 300,000km warranty will be backdated to eligible Nissan vehicles purchased new since January 1, 2021. To be eligible, these vehicles “must have completed all scheduled services with Nissan at the correct interval/time to qualify for the warranty extension”.
The existing five-year unlimited kilometre warranty otherwise remains in place.
“The new service-activated warranty is Australia’s only 10-year 300,000km warranty and is industry leading. It’s designed to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Peace of mind that Nissan has your back. Peace of mind that Nissan is with you for the long term,” Michael Hill, Director of Aftersales, Nissan Oceania, said.
Nissan has also revealed a new five-year Flat Price Service (FPS) program, which will see service costs slashed on all new Nissan models. For example, servicing a Patrol at Nissan will cost a flat fee of $499 for each of the first five services. Previously, the first five services for a Patrol cost $452, $581, $560, $917 and $509 – resulting in a saving of $524 with the new fees.
“Nissan Genuine Service is the best solution for a customer’s car. When our customers service with a Nissan dealer, they can have the confidence of knowing that they are covered under our Nissan Customer Service Promise. Customers can be assured their vehicle will be serviced by factory-trained technicians using only Nissan genuine parts – giving the best care for their car in the long term.
“And this is not just about new cars. We’re sure this inclusive industry-leading ownership program will also ensure that your Nissan will be even more attractive when it comes time to buy your next car, as the warranty is fully transferable to the next owner aiding and supporting your future resale value,” Hill said.
