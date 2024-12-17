The Champ is here: Odd-looking three-row HiLux Rangga SUV

An odd-looking, three-row, seven-seat SUV converted by a local Indonesian upfitter has started to turn a few heads around the globe.

Dubbed the HiLux Rangga in Indonesia, the vehicle is based on the highly customisable Toyota HiLux Champ, a budget-friendly cab-chassis that came to market in 2023.

Riding on a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV made its public debut earlier this year at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) – but these photos recently published to social media have brought it back into the limelight.

Local Indonesian upfitter – New Armada – has transformed the SUV from the B-pillar and beyond, essentially leaving the front-end untouched. This means the cabin features a 2+3+2 configuration in the now-enclosed cabin. RANGGA lettering is plastered on the big tailgate, surrounded by vertically mounted tail-lights.