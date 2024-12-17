WhichCar
The Champ is here: Odd-looking three-row HiLux Rangga SUV

Champ-based seven-row SUV set for Indonesian roads

An odd-looking, three-row, seven-seat SUV converted by a local Indonesian upfitter has started to turn a few heads around the globe.

Dubbed the HiLux Rangga in Indonesia, the vehicle is based on the highly customisable Toyota HiLux Champ, a budget-friendly cab-chassis that came to market in 2023.

Riding on a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV made its public debut earlier this year at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) – but these photos recently published to social media have brought it back into the limelight.

Local Indonesian upfitter – New Armada – has transformed the SUV from the B-pillar and beyond, essentially leaving the front-end untouched. This means the cabin features a 2+3+2 configuration in the now-enclosed cabin. RANGGA lettering is plastered on the big tailgate, surrounded by vertically mounted tail-lights.

In Indonesia, it’s available with either a 102kW 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 110kW 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Local reports indicate the Rangga will be priced from 400,000,000 rupiah (petrol version with a manual gearbox) which translates to about $AU40,000.

The Rangga will be sold exclusively in Indonesia by Toyota Astra Motor, where it’s slated to arrive early in 2025.

