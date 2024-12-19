WhichCar
Patriot Campers transforms Adrian Portelli’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Patriot given green light to overhaul Adrian Portelli’s brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon into SEMA stunner

Tristan Tancredi
Aussie billionaire and car enthusiast, Adrian Portelli, has flicked the keys to his brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to Patriot Campers, telling them to “do whatever they want to it”.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Portelli shared a handful of photos of the newly transformed Jeep, and Patriot Campers seemed to have spared no expense for this one-off build.

“So we been keeping this one under wraps for a couple months,” PatriotGamesTV posted to Instagram. “@adrian_portelli asked us to build him a SEMA style Jeep, so that’s what we did!”
The aggressive Wrangler now features tube doors for both the front and rear, as well as an open-air roof with a retractable soft-top that has four slimline LEDs positioned aft. A neat slimline snorkel wears AP nomenclature – Adrian Portelli – as does the front number plate that sits below a bullbar/winch combo.

Gigantic wheels and Fuel Off-Road Gripper tyres are hiding a ridiculous suspension system. We’ll have to wait and see as more info drip-feeds on social media, so we’re not sure whether a HEMI V8 is lurking under the bonnet. However, we reckon they probably would’ve mentioned it in the post if it is.

Whether the Wrangler Rubicon is roadworthy is uncertain, but the SEMA-style Jeep is going to turn heads one way or another.

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

