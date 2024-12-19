Patriot Campers transforms Adrian Portelli’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Aussie billionaire and car enthusiast, Adrian Portelli, has flicked the keys to his brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to Patriot Campers, telling them to “do whatever they want to it”.
In a recent post on his Instagram page, Portelli shared a handful of photos of the newly transformed Jeep, and Patriot Campers seemed to have spared no expense for this one-off build.
“So we been keeping this one under wraps for a couple months,” PatriotGamesTV posted to Instagram. “@adrian_portelli asked us to build him a SEMA style Jeep, so that’s what we did!”
Image credit: instagram.com/adrian_portelli/
The aggressive Wrangler now features tube doors for both the front and rear, as well as an open-air roof with a retractable soft-top that has four slimline LEDs positioned aft. A neat slimline snorkel wears AP nomenclature – Adrian Portelli – as does the front number plate that sits below a bullbar/winch combo.
Gigantic wheels and Fuel Off-Road Gripper tyres are hiding a ridiculous suspension system. We’ll have to wait and see as more info drip-feeds on social media, so we’re not sure whether a HEMI V8 is lurking under the bonnet. However, we reckon they probably would’ve mentioned it in the post if it is.
