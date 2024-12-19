Patriot Campers transforms Adrian Portelli’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Aussie billionaire and car enthusiast, Adrian Portelli, has flicked the keys to his brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to Patriot Campers, telling them to “do whatever they want to it”.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Portelli shared a handful of photos of the newly transformed Jeep, and Patriot Campers seemed to have spared no expense for this one-off build.

“So we been keeping this one under wraps for a couple months,” PatriotGamesTV posted to Instagram. “@adrian_portelli asked us to build him a SEMA style Jeep, so that’s what we did!”

Image credit: instagram.com/adrian_portelli/

The aggressive Wrangler now features tube doors for both the front and rear, as well as an open-air roof with a retractable soft-top that has four slimline LEDs positioned aft. A neat slimline snorkel wears AP nomenclature – Adrian Portelli – as does the front number plate that sits below a bullbar/winch combo.