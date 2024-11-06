VFACTs October 2024: Ford Ranger 4x4 on the verge of 50,000 year-to-date sales

The Ford Ranger 4x4 is on the verge of passing 50,000 year-to-date sales in 2024, and its closest competitor, the Toyota HiLux, also reached a significant milestone in October.

Ford ended the month with a total of 49,028 YTD sales registered for its Ranger 4x4, which is a 9.2 per cent improvement compared to the same time last year (44,902 sales). The HiLux 4x4 surpassed 40,000 YTD sales in October, which is an impressive feat for a vehicle essentially at the end of its lifecycle.

As always, the Isuzu D-MAX 4x4 was the third best-selling 4x4 ute on both the October and YTD charts. The D-MAX ended October with 1884 monthly sales and 20,233 YTD sales.

The Everest once again gave the Blue Oval a one-two punch, with the big SUV remaining the best-selling 4x4 wagon in Australia. It ended October with 2668 total sales, placing it ahead of Isuzu MU-X (1356) and 300 Series LandCruiser (1190). Proving Australia’s love affair with the Nissan Patrol still exists, is the V8 wagon’s re-emergence on the Top 10 charts, with Nissan shifting 813 units in October – a 10.9 per cent increase compared to this time last year.

Both the Volkswagen Amarok and Nissan Navara slipped out of the 4x4 charts in October, registering just 626 and 620 sales respectively.