Toyota HiLux dual battery set-ups

When you add all the power-hungry accessories we take on trips these days, a starter battery simply can't cope.

The result will be a dead starter battery when you need it most. The solution is a dual or secondary battery system. Without the need to perform starting duties on your HiLux, this second battery can be a designated deep-cycle with the sole purpose of running those accessories.

What it is: A second battery system. These systems typically include a second deep-cycle battery; an isolator and/or charger between the starter battery and second battery; and associated wiring and hardware such as battery mounting trays. For this guide we have focused on battery trays as they are vehicle-specific, and chargers/isolators as they are the beating heart of any dual battery system.

Why you need it: Fridges, lights, 12-volt ovens, radios, laptops, cameras and other accessories can significantly drain a battery, leaving insufficient power to start the car. A starter battery isn't designed for the deep discharge required to power appliances long-term - it's designed to deliver a surge of power for the short period of time required to start the car. To avoid destroying your starter battery, a second battery will be required to run these accessories.

Buying tips: Dual-battery systems are not particularly vehicle-specific and similar setups will work across multiple vehicles. The HiLux is no exception, so any auto electrician should be able to create a dual-battery system. We have listed below some of the HiLux-specific kits, especially trays, as that's the part which tends to be unique to a given vehicle.

As a general rule, Toyota alternators run at a lower voltage than some others, which means basic battery isolators/chargers may not be suitable. This means a specialised charger will be required if you intend to run an AGM battery.

Lithium batteries are the pinnacle of 12V systems as they are lighter and have more capacity than comparable AGM or lead acid batteries, but lithium does require specialised charging systems. They are also much more expensive.

Here are four products we recommend. They’re intended as a starting point, to give you an idea of what’s available.

Battery Size Battery Location Charger Lithium-compatible Piranha Offroad Up to 265mm, 21kg Under bonnet 30Amp DC-DC Yes Redarc Up to 200Ah Tray or cabin 40Amp DC-DC Yes Projecta Up to 300mm x W174mm x H220mm, 17kg Under bonnet 25Amp DC-DC No Enerdrive Esystem Up to 200Ah Tray or cabin 40Amp DC-DC Yes

Piranha Offroad

Pairing an Australian-made battery tray designed for under-bonnet mounting with the 30Amp DC-DC charger from Piranha Offroad provides a reliable and effective solution to your power requirements.