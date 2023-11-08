Toyota HiLux sports bar guide

For those who run an open tub, sport bars are a very handy addition to aid in transport of bulky equipment.

Sports bars provide added support and the option of tie-down points, making it easier to secure heavy items. Plus, they also give the HiLux a more rugged look.

What it is: A bar typically located at the front of a HiLux tray, to act as racking for carrying bulky items.

A bar typically located at the front of a HiLux tray, to act as racking for carrying bulky items. Why you need it: Essential for carrying anything longer than the tub, unless you fancy strapping down a PVC pipe directly to the roof of your shiny HiLux.

Essential for carrying anything longer than the tub, unless you fancy strapping down a PVC pipe directly to the roof of your shiny HiLux. Buying tips: Some are mounted in the tub and some are mounted on the sides. The design will influence the type of tonneau cover you can use.

Here are some products we recommend. They’re intended as a starting point, to give you an idea of what’s available.

JUMP AHEAD

MORE 2023 Ford Ranger sports bars

MORE How we review products

Material Finish Weight Toyota Not stated Chrome <10kg TWD 4x4 Steel Matte black powdercoat Not stated Mountain Top Steel Polished steel or matte black 10kg

Toyota OE sports bar

This genuine Toyota sports bar certainly looks the part, and the lightweight construction means it won’t eat into all-important payload.

Specifications

Material: Not stated

Not stated Finish: Chrome

Chrome Weight: <10kg

4

Pros Looks good and the chrome finish suits

Fits with factory tonneau

24-month warranty Cons Very basic with minimal tie-down points

TWD Assault 4x4 sports bar

This military-styled sports bar looks the absolute business. The Assault roll bar is one of the most aggressive-looking roll bars on the Australian market, and it's perfect for those looking for high-quality 4x4 accessories to finish off a mean-looking rig.

Specifications

Material: Steel

Steel Finish: Matte black powdercoat

Matte black powdercoat Weight: Not stated

4

Pros Looks tough

Suitable to fit to most roller shutters, with flat side rails

Multiple tie-down options and includes a roof basket Cons Bars along the sides will reduce side access to the tub

Heavier than other options

Mountain Top sports bar

The Mountain Top sports bar is available in black or polished stainless steel and made from durable and corrosion-resistant materials. The sports bar is easy to install and simply mounts in the fitting channels. A simple alternative to the Toyota option.

Specifications

Material: Polished steel

Polished steel Finish: Chrome or matte black

Chrome or matte black Weight: 10kg

4

Pros Looks good and the chrome finish suits

Half the price of Toyota option

Integrated tail-light in some models Cons Very basic, with minimal tie-down points

How we review products

4X4 Australia has been reviewing four-wheel drive vehicles and aftermarket products for more than 40 years.