Toyota HiLux sports bar guide

For those who run an open tub, sport bars are a very handy addition to aid in transport of bulky equipment.
Sports bars provide added support and the option of tie-down points, making it easier to secure heavy items. Plus, they also give the HiLux a more rugged look.
- What it is: A bar typically located at the front of a HiLux tray, to act as racking for carrying bulky items.
- Why you need it: Essential for carrying anything longer than the tub, unless you fancy strapping down a PVC pipe directly to the roof of your shiny HiLux.
- Buying tips: Some are mounted in the tub and some are mounted on the sides. The design will influence the type of tonneau cover you can use.
Toyota OE sports bar
This genuine Toyota sports bar certainly looks the part, and the lightweight construction means it won’t eat into all-important payload.
Specifications
- Material: Not stated
- Finish: Chrome
- Weight: <10kg
Pros
- Looks good and the chrome finish suits
- Fits with factory tonneau
- 24-month warranty
Cons
- Very basic with minimal tie-down points
TWD Assault 4x4 sports bar
This military-styled sports bar looks the absolute business. The Assault roll bar is one of the most aggressive-looking roll bars on the Australian market, and it's perfect for those looking for high-quality 4x4 accessories to finish off a mean-looking rig.
Specifications
- Material: Steel
- Finish: Matte black powdercoat
- Weight: Not stated
Pros
- Looks tough
- Suitable to fit to most roller shutters, with flat side rails
- Multiple tie-down options and includes a roof basket
Cons
- Bars along the sides will reduce side access to the tub
- Heavier than other options
Mountain Top sports bar
The Mountain Top sports bar is available in black or polished stainless steel and made from durable and corrosion-resistant materials. The sports bar is easy to install and simply mounts in the fitting channels. A simple alternative to the Toyota option.
Specifications
- Material: Polished steel
- Finish: Chrome or matte black
- Weight: 10kg
Pros
- Looks good and the chrome finish suits
- Half the price of Toyota option
- Integrated tail-light in some models
Cons
- Very basic, with minimal tie-down points
