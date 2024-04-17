What is the towing capacity of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport?

The 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is one of Australia’s go-to large SUV wagons, but how much can it tow and is it any good at it?
JUMP AHEAD
- What you need to know about the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
- How much can the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport tow?
- How does it compare with its rivals?
Everything you need to know about 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
As a popular model for school runs, family holidays and the workday commute, the Pajero Sport is also a solid prospect for towing a boat or caravan.
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has soldiered on since arrival in 2015 as a SUV based on the Triton ute platform. It has been refreshed most recently in 2020, and has one further minor upgrade imminent before heading off into retirement in 2025.
While offered in 2WD, it’s the (slightly) more towing-capable 4x4 models we are considering here (3000kg for 2WD versus 3100kg for 4x4).
The standard safety equipment list for Pajero Sport is mostly up to date, which is more than can be said of its ANCAP safety rating.
The ANCAP five star result achieved in 2015 is now considered as not current by the safety body, as the way it measures the star ratings has changed since.
But on the positive side, the GLS spec and up include forward auto emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a low-resolution 360-degree monitor and a reversing camera.
You’ll need to buy the Exceed or GSR to get the benefit of standard front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.
The Mitsubishi from GLX 4WD grade up offers the unique full-time/part-time Super Select II transfer case as standard, as well as features such as dusk-sensing bi-LED headlights, power-folding side mirrors, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and push-button start, three 12-volt accessory ports, built-in sat-nav, side steps, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, lane-change assist, autonomous emergency braking and a rear differential lock.
Get up to speed on the Pajero Sport
The stories below will give you a guide on everything to do with the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. All fresh stories will be found on our Mitsubishi Pajero Sport page.
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport coverage
How much can the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport tow?
In the early 1970s, we had a performance war as manufacturers tried to out-do each other with increasingly fast and powerful sedans; in the 2000s, we have had a towing capacity war.
The apparent target has been to reach a maximum 3500kg legal towing performance, and now most larger SUVs and mid-size utes can accomplish this. Of course the compromise, in some instances, is a drastically reduced legal payload maximum when towing a heavy trailer.
Some vehicles really seem to have to work hard up near 3500kg, and don’t feel all that stable when doing it. However, the Pajero Sport 4x4 has a 3100kg maximum braked towing capacity (with a 310kg maximum on the ball) or 750kg unbraked.
While this is 400kg less than some competitors, the bonus is that this is one of few vehicles that can carry a substantial payload as well as towing a heavy trailer at the same time.
It also suggests the company’s engineering department saw 3100kg as a realistic maximum and put their foot down. No doubt Mitsubishi marketing would have really preferred a 3500kg capacity.
On the heaviest, premium Exceed and GSR models, the Pajero Sport has a maximum 566kg payload, 2775kg GVM, and 5565kg GCM details. This means, if you had 310kg maximum towball download (which is then part of payload calculations), you have 256kg payload remaining.
To not cross the 5565kg GCM threshold, you can tow up to 3100kg maximum – assuming that 310kg of the trailer mass is towball download.
With tow-capable SUVs and utes increasingly offering factory-fitted towing equipment as standard, it’s worth noting that the Pajero Sport is quite sparse on that front. Unlike some of the competition, a towbar is not standard on any Pajero Sport.
You must tick the $1495 (including fitting) towbar kit option if you want the Mitsubishi-approved gear to tow with, and $41 for the 50mm towball. Likewise, you need to delve into the accessories list to have a Redarc electric brake controller fitted by Mitsubishi ($689, including fitment).
While Trailer Stability Assist (which senses trailer sway and controls individual wheel slip) is bundled into every Pajero Sport’s safety suite, there is little else in terms of dedicated towing assist features off the shelf.
With a heavy trailer approaching the 3100kg maximum behind it, the Pajero Sport’s 2.4-litre diesel has to work hard to maintain speed when climbing in hilly terrain. The engine’s peak torque not kicking in until a relatively high 2500rpm doesn’t help.
While not the quietest diesel, the transmission is smooth and there’s enough torque that the auto doesn’t have to get the engine into the powerband all the time when towing. With a balanced trailer behind, the Pajero Sport is not susceptible to yawing or pitching, and offer a comfortable towing ride.
How does this match up with competitors?
There are a few large SUVs in the market with healthy towing capacity and buyers expect them to offer high levels of towing features and ability. The Pajero Sport needs to be on top of its towing game.
The Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, SsangYong Rexton and Toyota Fortuner are all key large SUV towing competitors. While all offer a four-cylinder turbo-diesel, the Ford also has a more powerful and torquey V6 diesel option.
The Everest is the best of the bunch here, in either four-cylinder or V6, while the Isuzu is a close runner-up as a tow vehicle. The Rexton is a capable tow vehicle, but is slightly lacking in terms of towing refinement and ride.
|Pajero Sport
|Everest
|MU-X
|Rexton
|Fortuner
|Engine
|2.4L TD4
|2.0L TTD4
|3.0L TD4
|2.2L TD4
|2.8L TD4
|Power
|133kW
|154kW
|140kW
|148kW
|150kW
|Torque
|400Nm
|500Nm
|450Nm
|441Nm
|500Nm
|Towing capacity
|3100kg
|3500kg
|3500kg
|3500kg
|3100kg
|Towball download
|310kg
|350kg
|350kg
|350kg
|280kg
|Kerb weight
|2209kg
|2396kg
|2155kg
|2130kg
|2185kg
|GVM
|2775kg
|3100kg
|2800kg
|2960kg
|2800kg
|GCM
|5565kg
|6250kg
|5900kg
|6460kg
|5550kg
COMMENTS