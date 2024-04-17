What is the towing capacity of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport?

Some vehicles really seem to have to work hard up near 3500kg, and don’t feel all that stable when doing it. However, the Pajero Sport 4x4 has a 3100kg maximum braked towing capacity (with a 310kg maximum on the ball) or 750kg unbraked. 8 While this is 400kg less than some competitors, the bonus is that this is one of few vehicles that can carry a substantial payload as well as towing a heavy trailer at the same time. It also suggests the company’s engineering department saw 3100kg as a realistic maximum and put their foot down. No doubt Mitsubishi marketing would have really preferred a 3500kg capacity. On the heaviest, premium Exceed and GSR models, the Pajero Sport has a maximum 566kg payload, 2775kg GVM, and 5565kg GCM details. This means, if you had 310kg maximum towball download (which is then part of payload calculations), you have 256kg payload remaining. 8 To not cross the 5565kg GCM threshold, you can tow up to 3100kg maximum – assuming that 310kg of the trailer mass is towball download. With tow-capable SUVs and utes increasingly offering factory-fitted towing equipment as standard, it’s worth noting that the Pajero Sport is quite sparse on that front. Unlike some of the competition, a towbar is not standard on any Pajero Sport.

You must tick the $1495 (including fitting) towbar kit option if you want the Mitsubishi-approved gear to tow with, and $41 for the 50mm towball. Likewise, you need to delve into the accessories list to have a Redarc electric brake controller fitted by Mitsubishi ($689, including fitment). 8 While Trailer Stability Assist (which senses trailer sway and controls individual wheel slip) is bundled into every Pajero Sport’s safety suite, there is little else in terms of dedicated towing assist features off the shelf. With a heavy trailer approaching the 3100kg maximum behind it, the Pajero Sport’s 2.4-litre diesel has to work hard to maintain speed when climbing in hilly terrain. The engine’s peak torque not kicking in until a relatively high 2500rpm doesn’t help. While not the quietest diesel, the transmission is smooth and there’s enough torque that the auto doesn’t have to get the engine into the powerband all the time when towing. With a balanced trailer behind, the Pajero Sport is not susceptible to yawing or pitching, and offer a comfortable towing ride. 8 ⬆️ Back to top How does this match up with competitors? There are a few large SUVs in the market with healthy towing capacity and buyers expect them to offer high levels of towing features and ability. The Pajero Sport needs to be on top of its towing game. The Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, SsangYong Rexton and Toyota Fortuner are all key large SUV towing competitors. While all offer a four-cylinder turbo-diesel, the Ford also has a more powerful and torquey V6 diesel option.