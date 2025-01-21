The best city escapes in your 4x4 this Australia Day long weekend

The Australia Day long weekend is looming, providing the perfect opportunity to stretch your four-wheel drive’s legs on an off-tarmac adventure.

The three-day break is relatively short, so that puts limitations on where to point your 4x4 – so we’ve compiled a list of destinations that are close(ish) to the capital cities, so that you’ll get there within a few hours and have plenty of time to enjoy the trip.

The beauty of some of these destinations is that you can also enjoy them as a day trip, so that you’re back home before the sun dips below the horizon. Let’s crack into it 👇

Brisbane, Queensland

MORE Best 4x4 tracks near Brisbane

Moreton Island

Located just 40km from the centre of Brisbane, Moreton Island is a haven for 4x4ers, anglers and bushwalkers. Of course, experience driving on sand is essential, as there are no sealed surfaces on the island – and always be aware of the tide! There are five campground sites in total, as well as another five camping zones. Moreton Island can be reached by ferry, barge or boat.

North Stradbroke Island

Known as Straddie to the locals, North Stradbroke Island is another quintessential sand-driving experience. The ferry to reach the island is located about 40 minutes east of Brisbane, with the ferry itself taking about 25 minutes to reach the island. Much like Moreton, Straddie offers swimming, surfing, fishing and plenty of off-roading – there’s even a golf course. Track difficulty varies depending on the route, with plenty on offer for both novices and experienced steerers.

Sydney, NSW

MORE Best 4x4 tracks near Sydney

Abercrombie River National Park

At around 3.5 hours from Sydney on the highway, Abercrombie River NP is perhaps a tad too far to be an ideal day-trip destination. Still, with some of the steepest 4x4 tracks in the state, it’s a great option for a long-weekend getaway. Most of the perfect views, remote attractions and riverside campsites are accessible via 4x4 tracks, so you’ll need to be proficient behind the wheel to reach them.

Coolah Tops National Park

This National Park is even further from Sydney – about five hours’ drive via the town of Coolah – but that means it’s probably (probably) going to be more isolated and quiet. The 4x4 tracks within the park aren’t difficult but lead to some amazing look-outs and through dense, lush forestry. There are three campgrounds within the park, as well as numerous trails for bushwalkers and mountain bikers.

Melbourne, Victoria

MORE Best 4x4 tracks near Melbourne

The Otways

The Otways, which comprises Great Otway National Park, Anglesea Heath and Otway Forest Park, is within a stones throw from Melbourne via the popular Great Ocean Road. The mountainous forest is abundant with waterfalls, lakes, picturesque campsites, bushwalking trails, and, of course, plenty of 4x4 tracks. The most popular access point is at the coastal town of Anglesea, and there are no shortage of sites to explore over a long weekend.

Grampians National Park

Located approximately three hours’ drive from Melbourne CBD, the Grampians is loaded with sights and hidden treasures for 4WDers, rock climbers, hikers and cyclists. The views over the mountain ranges are breath-taking and are simply worth the drive out there alone. Grampians NP is best accessed from Halls Gap, which is another ideal spot to spend a night or two if camping isn’t your thing. There are plenty of campsites within the park’s boundaries; some are easy while others can be harder to reach. All are unpowered but include toilets and fireplaces.

Adelaide, South Australia

MORE Best 4x4 tracks near Adelaide

Ngarkat Conservation Park

Just over three hours’ drive west of Adelaide along the Mallee Highway, Ngarkat Conservation Park provides a generous sample of outback touring. Scattered with sand dunes, mallee scrub and heathlands, this desert destination features 11 campground sites of which most are accessible by 4x4 only. The challenging Border Track is the park’s most famous attraction and is well worth adding to the bucket list, but Ngarkat CP offers so much more!

Little Dip Conservation Park

Little Dip is located just two kilometres south of Robe, an iconic coastal town that takes about 3.5 hours on bitumen from Adelaide. Definitely spend a day exploring Robe, before lowering tyre pressures and venturing down the Limestone Coast to Little Dip Conservation Park. For a park that is small by comparison to others on this list (just 21.5 square kilometres), Little Dip packs plenty in including fishing, 4x4 touring, hiking, kayaking, swimming, surfing and camping at a handful of stunning sites.

Perth, WA

MORE The best 4x4 tracks near Perth

Walyunga National Park

It may be well-known as a perfect day-trip destination for Perth locals (it’s only 30km from Perth), but you could easily fill up a three-day long weekend at Walyunga National Park. 4x4 touring is definitely in the easy category, and there are definitely better parks from a driving perspective, but the park makes up for it with its access to the Swan River and the swimming, paddling and fishing it allows. It’s also a bushwalker’s paradise, with myriad trails winding through the park all leading to breathtaking, tranquil views.

Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park

A popular haven for Perth residents, Leeuwin-Naturaliste is a massive National Park that lures visitors with a passion for surfing, swimming, diving, hiking, cycling, camping and fishing. Of course, it also entices 4x4 tourers thanks to its combination of sand dunes, beach driving along the Indian Ocean and forest tracks. Four campgrounds are available – with varying levels of demand – but no doubt they’ll fill up quickly over the long weekend.