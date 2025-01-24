GME TX6165X 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio put to the test

First introduced to the Australian market in October last year, the all-new TX6165 range of five-watt UHF CB radios is the culmination of decades of experience by the all-Australian team at GME.
GME packages its TX6165 a few different ways: it offers the core unit (TX6165X) for $279; a core unit plus additional accessories (TX6165) for $339; and a twin-pack with additional accessories (TX6165TP) for $639. Those additional accessories include an IP67 waterproof-speaker microphone, an earpiece-style microphone, and a 12V DC vehicle charger. In addition to those as-mentioned accessories, GME also offers the following optional accessories: a 12V DC charging cradle; a magnetic handheld mount; and a magnetic mount antenna.
We received a core TX6165X unit. Included in the box – measuring 110mm (W) x 318mm (H) x 95mm (D) – is the 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio (TX6165X); a 2600mAh Li-ion battery pack; a rapid desktop charger; an AC adaptor; and a belt clip. Despite it lacking the additional accessories mentioned above, it’s still equipped with plenty of high-tech features including class-leading five-watt transmission power; an IP67 ingress-protection rating; up to 30 hours of battery life; and a VOX hands-free mode 👇
|Key features
|5/1-watt switchable transmission power
|IP67 ingress protection
|2-watt speaker
|User-programmable button
|Priority channel
|Dual watch and triple watch
|Large, high-contrast LCD display
|Up to 30 hours battery life
|Built-in LED torch
|Optional power-saving modes
|Rotary power/ volume control knob for easy operation
Despite its sturdy construction and ability to survive remote torture tests around the country, the unit itself is extremely lightweight. An ergonomical design allows it to cradle snugly in one’s hand, with all buttons easy to reach and positioned logically.
However, if it’s your first time using a GME radio – or any radio, for that matter – you’ll need a crash course on how to access all functions. Unfortunately, GME doesn’t provide a physical manual in the box; instead, users are prompted to head online and download a copy – which could be tricky if you’re stumped in the middle of the outback and you need some guidance. GME isn’t the only manufacturer to follow this trend, and it seems to be becoming more prevalent.
The sound quality is excellent, and one of the unit’s best features is its extremely generous battery life. GME claims an operating time of up to 30 hours when using low power output, or 12 hours when using high power output. Either way, the peace of mind knowing this unit will work when you need it is priceless.
The included belt clip locks in securely, feels sturdy and grips tightly. It’s also extremely easy to attach and detach, so users can quickly transfer the versatile radio from in-vehicle to a backpack (or a belt) when at camp or embarking on a bushwalk.
The radio securely locks into the provided quick-charging cradle, which is also solid in its construction. The desktop charger features an LED light to indicate the status of the charge, as well as four rubber grip points underneath to prevent it from sliding around. Plus, its design allows the radio to be charged with the belt clip still attached.
The GME TX6165X is a simple-to-use, durable handheld radio that’ll survive countless trips to the harshest corners of the country. A set-and-forget tool with up to 30 hours of battery life makes it the perfect companion for 4x4 tourers who also tend to escape down a trail on foot. At $279 for the TX6165X, we reckon that’s great value too.
All TX6165 radios come with GME’s standard three-year warranty; although, only one year is provided for the battery and accessories.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|80 CB
|Channel spacing
|12.5 kHz
|Supply voltage
|7.4V DC
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery capacity
|2600mAh
|Operating time (5W)
|18h
|Operating time (1W)
|30h
|Radio dimensions
|59mm (W) x 35mm (D) x 102mm (H) excluding antenna
|Radio weight
|286g (with battery and antenna)
|Operating temperature
|-10 to +60 degrees celsius
|Ingress protection
|IP67
|Accessory connector
|GME 3.5mm / 2.5mm stereo jack
