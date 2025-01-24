GME TX6165X 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio put to the test

First introduced to the Australian market in October last year, the all-new TX6165 range of five-watt UHF CB radios is the culmination of decades of experience by the all-Australian team at GME.

GME packages its TX6165 a few different ways: it offers the core unit (TX6165X) for $279; a core unit plus additional accessories (TX6165) for $339; and a twin-pack with additional accessories (TX6165TP) for $639. Those additional accessories include an IP67 waterproof-speaker microphone, an earpiece-style microphone, and a 12V DC vehicle charger. In addition to those as-mentioned accessories, GME also offers the following optional accessories: a 12V DC charging cradle; a magnetic handheld mount; and a magnetic mount antenna.

We received a core TX6165X unit. Included in the box – measuring 110mm (W) x 318mm (H) x 95mm (D) – is the 5-watt handheld UHF CB radio (TX6165X); a 2600mAh Li-ion battery pack; a rapid desktop charger; an AC adaptor; and a belt clip. Despite it lacking the additional accessories mentioned above, it’s still equipped with plenty of high-tech features including class-leading five-watt transmission power; an IP67 ingress-protection rating; up to 30 hours of battery life; and a VOX hands-free mode 👇

Key features 5/1-watt switchable transmission power IP67 ingress protection 2-watt speaker User-programmable button Priority channel Dual watch and triple watch Large, high-contrast LCD display Up to 30 hours battery life Built-in LED torch Optional power-saving modes Rotary power/ volume control knob for easy operation

Despite its sturdy construction and ability to survive remote torture tests around the country, the unit itself is extremely lightweight. An ergonomical design allows it to cradle snugly in one’s hand, with all buttons easy to reach and positioned logically.

However, if it’s your first time using a GME radio – or any radio, for that matter – you’ll need a crash course on how to access all functions. Unfortunately, GME doesn’t provide a physical manual in the box; instead, users are prompted to head online and download a copy – which could be tricky if you’re stumped in the middle of the outback and you need some guidance. GME isn’t the only manufacturer to follow this trend, and it seems to be becoming more prevalent.