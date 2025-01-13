2025 BYD Shark 6: First Australian deliveries commence

Customer deliveries in Australia have begun for the BYD Shark 6, with the first set of keys for the hugely anticipated PHEV recently exchanging hands.

BYD officially launched the Shark in late October 2024 – in collaboration with exclusive Australian distributor EVDirect – with a lucrative price tag of $57,900. This led to nearly 4000 sales in the first month and encouraged more than 5500 consumers to place an order in total so far – including us here at 4X4 Australia, with our unit estimated to arrive in February this year.

“We’re so immensely proud the BYD Shark 6 ute is finally here, allowing us to offer Australian drivers a new energy choice where they previously had none,” said EVDirect CEO David Smitherman. “We expect these first deliveries to really ramp up this country’s new energy transition.

“But the most satisfying part is seeing all the smiles on the faces of these customers, as they drive out of our dealerships in their new BYD Shark 6,” he added.

The Shark is powered by BYD’s DM-O (Dual-Mode Off-road) system. It combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with dual electric motors, to produce a total of 321kW and 650Nm. A 29.58kWh Blade battery is expected to provide 100km of electric-only range and a total driving range of up to 800km.