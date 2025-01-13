2025 BYD Shark 6: First Australian deliveries commence

Customer deliveries in Australia have begun for the BYD Shark 6, with the first set of keys for the hugely anticipated PHEV recently exchanging hands.
BYD officially launched the Shark in late October 2024 – in collaboration with exclusive Australian distributor EVDirect – with a lucrative price tag of $57,900. This led to nearly 4000 sales in the first month and encouraged more than 5500 consumers to place an order in total so far – including us here at 4X4 Australia, with our unit estimated to arrive in February this year.
“We’re so immensely proud the BYD Shark 6 ute is finally here, allowing us to offer Australian drivers a new energy choice where they previously had none,” said EVDirect CEO David Smitherman. “We expect these first deliveries to really ramp up this country’s new energy transition.
“But the most satisfying part is seeing all the smiles on the faces of these customers, as they drive out of our dealerships in their new BYD Shark 6,” he added.
The Shark is powered by BYD’s DM-O (Dual-Mode Off-road) system. It combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with dual electric motors, to produce a total of 321kW and 650Nm. A 29.58kWh Blade battery is expected to provide 100km of electric-only range and a total driving range of up to 800km.
Interior kit includes a 10.25-inch LCD screen, a 15.6-inch rotating display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a leather-wrapped steering. The driver’s seat is eight-way power-adjustable, with four-way lumbar support. Both front seats are heated and ventilated.
The lucky first Aussie recipient of an all-new Shark 6 – Ben Hillier from Brisbane – ordered his vehicle the night the vehicle was launched in late October.
“I got my confirmation email one minute after the vehicle was launched,” Mr Hillier said. “I’d done my research, and knew the BYD Shark 6 was the vehicle for me. It does everything my current ute does - drive around town, tow the boat or pickup a load - but now I'm charging it for free using my solar panels.”
“I look forward to getting out to Fraser Island and being able to power my campsite with my Shark 6, but also know that there’s no range anxiety. If I want to stay another day, or drive a bit further, all I need is a jerry can,” he added.
EVDirect has also collaborated with Ironman 4x4 to offer a range of aftermarket accessories for the Shark including bull bars, roof racks and tonneau covers, all backed by BYD’s six-year, 150,000km warranty.
