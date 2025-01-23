Ford Ranger Wildtrak X returns to Australia

The off-road-ready Ford Ranger Wildtrak X will return to Australia in 2025, but once again it’ll be for a limited time only.
The limited edition model will be priced at $77,640 (Manufacturer List Price; including GST) when it arrives in the first quarter of 2025, giving it a $1650 bump compared to the 2023 edition at launch. This positions the Wildtrak X between the stock Wildtrak V6 ($74,840) and Platinum V6 ($80,640) on the model hierarchy.
Just like the 2023 edition, the latest Wildtrak X improves on the regular Wildtrak by adding unique Bilstein-tuned (position-sensitive) dampers with remote nitrogen filled reservoirs, and by increasing both the track width (+30mm) and ground clearance (+26mm). The powertrain is also carried over from the 2023 edition, with the Wildtrak X exclusively running the 150kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine and 10-speed auto combination.
Its tough exterior – identical to the MY23 version – features an updated grill; heavy duty side steps; a front steel bash plate; 3D exterior badging; and a black front bumper and wheel arch mouldings. It will roll on 17-inch alloy wheels housed inside General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres. The Flexible Rack System seen on the MY23 variant also returns, making it easier to load and unload kit atop the Ranger.
What is new for 2025 is the addition of a 400W power inverter in the rear console and tray, as well as Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
“The Ranger Wildtrak X brings together a number of elements that have made the Ranger family Australia’s number one choice of new vehicle two years’ in a row,” said Mathew Slade, Ranger Product and Retail Marketing Manager, Ford Australia.
“It builds on the legendary Wildtrak nameplate, adds serious off-road chops thanks to the trick Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, and clever everyday useability with the Flexible Rack System – a classic example of Aussie ingenuity!”
The return of the Wildtrak X follows yesterday’s announcement confirming the Everest Wildtrak is also coming back to local showrooms, following its sell-out success in 2023.
Both vehicles are currently in production, with first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2025. Ford will release 750 examples of the Ranger Wildtrak X to the Australian market.
Ranger Wildtrak X: What does it get?
Exterior
- Off-road grill with auxiliary high beam LEDs, combined with Matrix LED headlamps.
- Flexible Rack System.
- Heavy duty side steps.
- Front steel bash plate.
- 3D exterior badging on front doors and tailgate
- Asphalt Black front bumper with Cyber Orange accent strip.
- Asphalt Black wheel arch mouldings.
- Asphalt Black machine-faced 17-inch alloy wheels with LT265/70R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.
Interior
- Overhead auxiliary switch bank.
- 12.4-inch colour digital instrument cluster and premium audio system.
- All-weather front and rear floor mats.
- Wildtrak X-embroidered logos on Miko suede- and leather-accented seats and upper glove box.
- Wildtrak X branding on front all-weather floor mats and front door scuff plates.
- Terra suede-wrapped glove box, cluster hood, door trim and console rails.
- Cyber Orange contrast stitching on seats, upper glove box, doors, steering wheel and shifter.
- Precision Grey accents on upper glove box décor spears, steering wheel spoke shell, air register rings, front door applique, applique trim and pull cup bezels.
Chassis
- Bilstein position-sensitive dampers with external reservoirs.
- 30mm wheel track increase.
- 26mm ground clearance increase.
