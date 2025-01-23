Ford Ranger Wildtrak X returns to Australia

The off-road-ready Ford Ranger Wildtrak X will return to Australia in 2025, but once again it’ll be for a limited time only.

The limited edition model will be priced at $77,640 (Manufacturer List Price; including GST) when it arrives in the first quarter of 2025, giving it a $1650 bump compared to the 2023 edition at launch. This positions the Wildtrak X between the stock Wildtrak V6 ($74,840) and Platinum V6 ($80,640) on the model hierarchy.

Just like the 2023 edition, the latest Wildtrak X improves on the regular Wildtrak by adding unique Bilstein-tuned (position-sensitive) dampers with remote nitrogen filled reservoirs, and by increasing both the track width (+30mm) and ground clearance (+26mm). The powertrain is also carried over from the 2023 edition, with the Wildtrak X exclusively running the 150kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine and 10-speed auto combination.

16

Its tough exterior – identical to the MY23 version – features an updated grill; heavy duty side steps; a front steel bash plate; 3D exterior badging; and a black front bumper and wheel arch mouldings. It will roll on 17-inch alloy wheels housed inside General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres. The Flexible Rack System seen on the MY23 variant also returns, making it easier to load and unload kit atop the Ranger.