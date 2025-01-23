JAC T9 named Australia’s safest ute in 2024

The JAC T9 has earned the title of Australia’s safest ute in 2024, based on weighted results recently published by ANCAP.

The T9 scored an overall weighted score of 86.6 per cent – just 1.8 per cent below the Toyota Camry, which seized the title as Australia's safest car for 2024.

To reach this weighted score, ANCAP put an emphasis on physical crash protection, with 40 per cent of the overall weighting calculation applied to Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). 20 per cent was then applied to the remaining three assessment areas: Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection and Safety Assist.

The JAC T9 officially received its five-star ANCAP rating back in August 2024, earning scores of 85 per cent (adult occupant protection); 87 per cent (child occupant protection); 87 per cent (vulnerable road user protection); and 89 per cent (safety assist).

The T9 earned top marks in multiple crash tests including full-width frontal, side impact, far side impact, and whiplash. It also scored highly for child occupant protection in frontal and side impact tests. However, in the report ANCAP advised against using child restraints in the rear centre seating due to the lack of top tether anchorage.