2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado launches in Australia

Toyota is presently launching its 2025 Prado up in the Northern Territory and we’re driving it through Kakadu National Park, but we can’t tell you about that just yet! Check back at 7pm on November 21 for those details. What we can give you now as we jump into the cars is a refresher of what they told us already, and that is that the 250 Series Prado will ride on a variant of the same TNGA-F chassis that underpins the LandCruiser 300 Series, the Lexus GX550 and the Toyota Tundra pick-up. It’s a bigger car than the 120/150 Series Prado and more akin to an 80 Series Cruiser in size. Styling-wise the boxy body takes many cues from the 60/62 Series Cruisers of yesteryear to give it a retro appearance, with the Australian models all featuring the FJ62-like rectangular headlights; while the round headlight as seen on the 250 in some other markets will not be offered here on any grade. 63 The new Prado will be sold here in five grades starting from the GX, then the GXL, VX, Altitude, and top-of-the line Kakadu models.

The Altitude model is now a full-time model rather than a limited edition, and it is the most offroad-focused of the new Prados. It is the only variant that comes with a locking rear differential and front sway bar disconnect mechanism, to give it better traction at the rear axle and more wheel travel at the IFS. It also comes on 18-inch all terrain Toyo tyres and is only offered as a five-seater, leaving more room in the back for cargo by ditching the third-row seats. Leaving the rear seat out also helps with payload. Inside, all models get the premium 12.3-inch multimedia screen that is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and has Bluetooth connectivity and cloud-based in-built sat-nav. The levels of trim vary with the model grades, but all seem to be very well-appointed and laid out. We were impressed with the dash layout and functionality of the LX550 when we tested it, and the Prado carries over most of that design. We’ll verify how well it all works (or doesn’t) next week. 63 All 250 Series Prados are powered by the 1GD 2.8-litre diesel four-cylinder engine, boosted by Toyota’s 48-volt V-Active technology. The tech doesn’t increase engine outputs and the mill still makes the respectable 150kW/500Nm we are familiar with from the previous Prado and current LandCruiser 70 models, HiLux and Fortuner variants. The engine is backed by a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time/dual-range four-wheel drive system. The new Prado offers a 3500kg towing capacity with an integrated towbar that is pre-wired and ready to use.