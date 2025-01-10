January 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

2025 is destined to be another huge year for the four-wheel drive community.

We have a number of hugely anticipated vehicles on the horizon – Kia Tasman, GMC Yukon and Ranger PHEV, to name a few – and plenty of ground-breaking aftermarket gear to suit.

To kick off our year here at 4X4 HQ, we’ve put together an eclectic selection of 4x4 content for your perusing pleasure, including an off-road drive in a right-hook Tundra Limited, a head-to-head between the Tundra and an F-150 Lariat, and an in-depth look at a six-wheel BT-75.

The six-wheel BT-75 in question is essentially a BT-50 on steroids, courtesy of serious chassis and suspension mods carried out by the team at Six Wheel Conversions. As a result, it has a new GVM of 4630kg (3100kg as stock) and the GCM is a ludicrous 8130kg (up from 6000kg). Think of a modification, and this beast has probably had it done.

Another, rare custom featured in the January 2025 magazine is a Mahindra Scorpio that dares to be different. You don’t see many Scorpios around the tracks, and certainly not one as well-equipped as this one. Sourcing gear may have been a struggle for the owner, but the fit-for-purpose result looks like it was all worth it in the end.

We also secured a drive of Volkswagen’s Amarok 10 Deserts Edition, a commemorative vehicle from VW released to celebrate its recent Guinness World Record for driving Australia’s 10 recognised deserts in a time of six days and 17 hours in a modified Amarok. This special edition Amarok features bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels, raised suspension, underbody protection and a soft tonneau cover. Aggressive all-terrain tyres are available as a no-cost option.

Our BIG build for 2025 is off to a massive start, with the 79 Series LandCruiser preparing for the bush with a package of protection and recovery gear from Ironman 4x4. Plus, we sent it to MultiDrive to rectify the discrepancy between its front and rear wheel tracks. While we were there, we added on a few extras from the folks next door at NSV Australia.

We were also elbow-deep testing new products for this issue, including a Terrain Tamer ELocker; Terrain Tamer aluminium radiator; Pak Offroad 40-litre water tank; CAOS LED lanterns; and a Bendix Ultimate brake upgrade kit.

What else is there?

Tracking the Old Ghan Railway

Exploring Duncan Road in WA/NT

Triton GLS in the shed

F-150 SWB XLT long-term update

New products, news and more!

The January 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia magazine is out now!