2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL project vehicle

We’re extremely excited to be making a start on our big build for 2025.

Excited because we have taken delivery of one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in Australia, and one that is also one of the most accessorised and modified for specific usage. This means that we’ll have a swag of great products and modifications to do on the Cruiser to tailor it to suit our needs.

Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date with all of the new content we create for this special build!