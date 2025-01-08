2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL project vehicle
Our BIG build for 2025 is this 79 Series LandCruiser, one of the most iconic and accessorised off-road vehicles in Australia. It's also one of the last V8 diesels to be offered, so it truly is a special vehicle and one that is sure to be coveted in the future.
We’re extremely excited to be making a start on our big build for 2025.
Excited because we have taken delivery of one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in Australia, and one that is also one of the most accessorised and modified for specific usage. This means that we’ll have a swag of great products and modifications to do on the Cruiser to tailor it to suit our needs.
Keep an eye on this page to stay up-to-date with all of the new content we create for this special build!
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Multidrive rear track correction and NSV gear
A replacement diff housing and axle rectifies the difference between the front and rear wheel tracks on our 79
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Ironman 4x4 protection and recovery gear
We’re getting our VDJ79 LandCruiser bush-ready with a package of protection and recovery gear from Ironman 4x4
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Our big build for 2025 gets underway
Our new VDJ79 build gets cracking with a suspension and GVM upgrade from Terrain Tamer