Range of Toyota Genuine Accessories available for 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado

When deliveries of the all-new Prado start rolling out, customers will have the option to add-on bespoke Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA).

The broad range of equipment will not only improve the Prado’s off-road capabilities, but make it more customisable to individual preferences; be it the need for various storage configurations, increased protection, or go-anywhere potential.

Having access to development vehicles from an early stage – 2019 – gave Toyota Australia a head-start in creating a selection of steel and alloy bull bars that fully integrate with the Prado’s square shape, proportions and suite of safety technology including active safety systems, frontal crash systems, parking sensors, and all cameras surrounding the vehicle.

Four bull bar styles will be on TGA shelves: Premium Steel, Premium Alloy, Semi Hooped (Commercial) and Hoopless.

The bull bars are designed to easily accommodate the fitment of a wide range of additional accessories including a Toyota bespoke Warn-sourced 9000-pound winch that sits behind the number plate on all bull bars; a lightbar; and a range of antennas.

Sitting below the bull bars are newly developed front recovery points rated to 8000kg and a front bash plate made from 5mm pressed aluminium. Rear recovery points are also available and fit into the Prado’s standard towing hitch receiver. Additionally, Toyota offers a selection of on- and off-road rated tongues and towballs.

Giving the Prado the ability to stow large, bulky items, Toyota has also developed two- and three-bar rack systems that can carry up to 90kg. Both bars are compatible with other Genuine Accessories such as kayak, bike and ski carriers.