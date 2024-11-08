Trick Toyota Tundra tunes up for tailgating at SEMA 2024

The US-built Toyota Tundra full-size pick up truck goes on sale in Australia on November 19, but it has been a staple of the American market for generations.
Toyota USA is the official partner of the NFL football competition and for this SEMA Show concept they created what it calls the ultimate Tailgating Truck.
Tailgating is an American tradition that sees fans without a ticket to the game, gather in the carparks outside the stadium and watch the game on screens on the tailgates of their pick up trucks. It’s usually accompanied by barbequing food, drinking beer and a general party atmosphere.
With The Tundra Tailgater, you’ll always be the life of the party. At the push of a button, a custom-built staging shell rises from the bed of the truck on four electric actuators, revealing five 55-inch weatherproof outdoor screens. These screens are positioned to provide a clear view of the action from any angle. To keep the glare of the sun at bay, a rack-mounted 180 Dual + R-Filler canopy provides 185 square feet of shaded space and game-time ambiance.
A bespoke audio system based on the JBL® Club Marine Series and engineered to endure the elements complements the visual experience. A Club Marine A5055 amplifier provides a signal to four Club Marine tower speakers while a Club Marine 600 amplifier drives a pair of 10-inch subwoofers, providing rich, dynamic, and immersive audio. An on-board satellite Wi-Fi system provides the connection to the channels broadcasting the games while a generator quietly delivers the power for this mobile entertainment vehicle, making the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra entirely self-sufficient.
The Tailgater is built on the 1794 Edition Tundra which is the heigh specification model in the Toyota USA line up. Toyota Australia is initially launching Tundra here in just the Limited model specification but has said that a higher-spec model will become available in 2025 and this would be the Platinum or the 1794 Edition.
Toyota Australia has for many years been a leading sponsor of the AFL competition with a huge presence at the end of season grand final. Could we expect to see a right-hand drive Tundra Tailgater parked outside the MCG come grand final time in ’25?
