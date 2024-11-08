Trick Toyota Tundra tunes up for tailgating at SEMA 2024

The US-built Toyota Tundra full-size pick up truck goes on sale in Australia on November 19, but it has been a staple of the American market for generations.

Toyota USA is the official partner of the NFL football competition and for this SEMA Show concept they created what it calls the ultimate Tailgating Truck.

Tailgating is an American tradition that sees fans without a ticket to the game, gather in the carparks outside the stadium and watch the game on screens on the tailgates of their pick up trucks. It’s usually accompanied by barbequing food, drinking beer and a general party atmosphere.

With The Tundra Tailgater, you’ll always be the life of the party. At the push of a button, a custom-built staging shell rises from the bed of the truck on four electric actuators, revealing five 55-inch weatherproof outdoor screens. These screens are positioned to provide a clear view of the action from any angle. To keep the glare of the sun at bay, a rack-mounted 180 Dual + R-Filler canopy provides 185 square feet of shaded space and game-time ambiance.