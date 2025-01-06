VFACTS: Toyota dominates overall sales in Australia in 2024

VFACTs has released its sales data for the year, with Toyota emerging as the best-selling brand in Australia in 2024.

Led by the RAV4 and venerable HiLux, Toyota was at the forefront of overall sales in 2024, accounting for 241,296 sales or 19.8 per cent of the market. This is an increase of 12.1 per cent compared to 2023, a year which saw the Japanese marque shift 215,240 units.

Toyota’s dominance was followed by Ford with 100,170 sales (8.2 per cent); Mazda with 95,987 sales (7.9 per cent); Kia with 81,787 sales (6.7 per cent); and Mitsubishi with 74,587 sales (6.1 per cent).

In fact, a new record was set in 2024 for the total number of new vehicles sold throughout the calendar year, with 1,220,607 sales representing a growth of 0.3 compared to 2023. However, FCAI Chief Executive, Tony Weber, has indicated there was a concerning sales trend in the second half of the year.

“The second half of the year showed a concerning trend with sales in the Private segment falling to very low levels as interest rates and general cost of living pressures impacted Australian families."

“Customers are also increasingly making choices regarding environmental outcomes and the associated total cost of ownership of moving to low emissions technologies," Weber continued. "So, while the sales of battery electric vehicles are lower than expected, this is offset to a degree by an increasing number of buyers turning to hybrid and plug-in hybrid models which make up 14.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent of the total market respectively.