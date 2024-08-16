Falken Wildpeak AT3W tyres and Fuel Off-Road Vapor wheels tested

One of the first upgrades I have made to my 2022 LandCruiser Prado is to replace the standard OE tyres.

I live on the rural east coast of Victoria, so I wanted a tyre that offers a balance of on-road comfort with off-road traction, as the Prado sees service as a family wagon to take the kids to school but also needs to be equipped to handle summer camping trips.

I opted for a set of Falken Wildpeak AT3W tyres and from the first drive I noticed a slight noise reduction compared to the BFGoodrich all-terrains I had fitted on my previous 2016 Prado. Over the past few weeks, Victoria has experienced a deluge of rain, and while the Wildpeaks do hum a bit on wet roads, I’m happy to put up with that for the superb traction they provide in crook conditions.

To complement the tyres, I also fitted a set of Fuel Off-Road Vapor alloy wheels. Among the Fuel range, the Vapor stands out for its rugged appearance, making it ideal for those seeking an aggressive look for their 4x4.

Crafted from high-quality cast aluminium, these specialised alloy wheels feature a dual six-spoke rugged concave design, and are available in matte black, black with machined spoke faces, and a dark tint finish.