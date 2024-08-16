Falken Wildpeak AT3W tyres and Fuel Off-Road Vapor wheels tested

One of the first upgrades I have made to my 2022 LandCruiser Prado is to replace the standard OE tyres.
I live on the rural east coast of Victoria, so I wanted a tyre that offers a balance of on-road comfort with off-road traction, as the Prado sees service as a family wagon to take the kids to school but also needs to be equipped to handle summer camping trips.
I opted for a set of Falken Wildpeak AT3W tyres and from the first drive I noticed a slight noise reduction compared to the BFGoodrich all-terrains I had fitted on my previous 2016 Prado. Over the past few weeks, Victoria has experienced a deluge of rain, and while the Wildpeaks do hum a bit on wet roads, I’m happy to put up with that for the superb traction they provide in crook conditions.
To complement the tyres, I also fitted a set of Fuel Off-Road Vapor alloy wheels. Among the Fuel range, the Vapor stands out for its rugged appearance, making it ideal for those seeking an aggressive look for their 4x4.
Crafted from high-quality cast aluminium, these specialised alloy wheels feature a dual six-spoke rugged concave design, and are available in matte black, black with machined spoke faces, and a dark tint finish.
With various sizes, widths and offsets, they are available to suit a range of vehicle applications; and whether you prefer the wheels to extend beyond your vehicle’s guards to complement your flares, or sit perfectly flush, you should be able to find the ideal configuration to suit your rig.
Of course, being high-quality alloys, the Vapors aren’t cheap at $535 a pop, but they look a lot better than steel wheels. There was also an extra charge for black wheel nuts.
With the new wheels and tyres fitted, I am impressed by the braking, handling and acceleration of the Prado, especially in dry conditions. There is excellent grip in the wet, too. And thanks to the light weight of the Vapor alloys, I expect a slight improvement in fuel efficiency.
RRP
Fuel Vapor Wheels, 18x9: $535 each
Falken Wildpeak AT3W, LT285/60R18: $370 each
Available from: tyrepowersale.com.au [↗️]
