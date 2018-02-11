New 4x4 Gear: Ironman 4x4 suspension; Pelican iPhone cases; Oztent family tent

If you are thinking of your next 4x4 adventure, this collection of new 4x4 gear might be just what you are looking for. Ironman 4X4 Ranger GVM upgrade For those Ford Ranger owners (model: 2011-onwards, including single, extra, cab/chassis and dual-cab) looking to add a legal 130kg of additional payload to their rigs, Ironman 4x4 now has a 3300kg-certified GVM upgrade available. This upgrade can be done pre- or post-registration and is available with the choice of Foam Cell or Foam Cell Pro shock absorbers, in Temporary Load or Permanent Load variations. MORE Win $10,000 worth of Ironman Gear The kit is ideal for those looking to consistently carry heavy loads and/or do a lot of heavy towing. It is designed to ensure there’s no compromise to the maximum axle load limits set by the manufacturer. Installation is only available at authorised Ironman 4x4 facilities. Website: www.ironman4x4.com Pelican marine case (iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 7S, 8, 8S and X) Pelican, the icon of water- and impact-proof cases, has released this uber-tough case, constructed of polycarbonate shell (with elastomer interior to ensure the best levels of shock absorption). The case offers protection against multiple drops from up to two metres, and is IP68 rated for full dust-proofing.

It is also IP68 waterproof-rated for immersion in water of up to two metres in depth. It allows access to all essential ports and includes an anti-glare/scratch-resistant screen protector, with the button caps designed to allow unhindered operation. The case adds a paltry 45g of weight and 5mm of thickness so is easy to hold, with the soft-touch exterior offering plenty of grip. RRP: $99.95

Website: www.pelicanstore.com.au ROH Blade The latest five-spoke sports alloy wheel from the Aussie wheel icon is designed to optimise brake ventilation without sacrificing its heavy-duty load rating. The wheel’s as-cast flange includes gold-anodised aluminium bolts and is coated in a matte black-baked enamel finish. The Blade is available in 20 x 8.5-inch and 20 x 10-inch wheel sizes and, thanks to its high load rating (975kg), is a perfect match for Rangie Sport or VW Amarok owners who want to bling-up their rig without sacrificing on- or off-road performance. The attention to detail and the robust build of this wheel are reflected in the lifetime structural warranty and the three-year finish guarantee.

Website: www.roh.com.au Narva Explora LED light bar Compact and powerful, Narva’s new Explora LED light bar uses the latest light tech – dubbed Advance Optic Drive Technology – to punch out a light that is claimed to be 30 per cent brighter than conventional LED light bars (based on a 12-inch single-row conventional LED light bar). Output is 2400 Lumens and 1 Lux of light at a distance of 269 metres. The Advance Optic Drive Technology takes the form of a unique reflector profile that is claimed to more effectively capture light produced by the 12 x 3-Watt LEDs and concentrate that output to ensure a penetrative light over a longer distance. MORE Halogen v HID v LED driving lights The bar includes a one-piece die-cast aluminium housing with no end caps (to aid heat dispersion), and the lenses are polycarbonate. Stainless steel mounting hardware and a waterproof connector ensure the bar attains IP68 and IP69K water-resistance so it can cop a dunking. Website: www.narva.com.au Lynx hooks Designed as an answer to the dangers of using octopus straps to tie down gear (there are more than 500 Australians hospitalised due to severe eye damage from recoiling occy straps, according to the University of NSW), these hooks use an adjustable strap (similar to what is used on backpacks) to extend up to 1140mm.

The patented strap is a hybrid design, combining weather-resistant polyester, marine-grade rubber and covered by a woven polyester ‘jacket’. This ensures the webbing holds firm/locked and the rubber section absorbs any shock, eliminating the chance of the straps working loose. This system of interlocking straps ensures there’s no recoil on stretched elastic materials, so no danger of losing an eye. Brilliant! MORE news and reviews OzTent Oxley 5 OzTent’s new Oxley 5 is a great camping option for families. Offering space for a family up to five, and with a roof height of 2.2m, this tent is fast to set up thanks to OzTent’s exterior frame technology. Pull the centre hub and lock it in, then pull out the legs and lock into place. Finally, it is just a matter of adding the large fly, setting up the huge awning, and placing the Esky/fridge (with coldies) in that ideal spot at the front of the tent. MORE Camping - the good and the bad Packing up is just as easy: pull down the centre hub and the legs will collapse. The tent uses bombproof eight-ounce rip-stop poly/cotton canvas and the tub floor is heavy-duty PVC. Flyscreens are No-see-um mesh and the aluminium frame poles mean no corrosion. Weight is 26kg, packed size is 1220mm x 350mm x 350mm; setup (with awning) size is 4500mm x 2500mm x 2100mm. RRP: $999

Website: www.oztent.com.au Crossing the Congo A trio of Brits tackled the unthinkable in 2013: driving a 26-year-old Landy from north to south across the Congo River Basin, from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to Juba in South Sudan.