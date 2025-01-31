500th mag: February 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

It has been a long journey since the first 4X4 Australia magazine landed on shelves back in 1981.

We’ve taken readers to every corner of the country, driven countless 4x4 vehicles throughout the years, and tested thousands of aftermarket products – and this issue hits a massive milestone.

The February 2025 mag – out now and en-route to subscribers – is our 500th issue! To help us celebrate this special edition, we asked three of our editorial elders – Ron Moon, Dean Mellor and Michael Ellem – to share their most memorable off-road trips. And trust us when we say, these guys have travelled an eye-bulging amount of kilometres around the country.

On the travel front, we also ventured to two famous 4x4 destinations: Flinders Ranges in South Australia, and Finke Gorge National Park in the Northern Territory. These two trips should be on every tourer’s bucket list.

It’s poetic that in this special issue we have a comparison between two heavyweight SUVs of the modern era: the Ford Everest and Toyota Prado. There’s a significant price difference between the models tested here – the Prado Kakadu is about $30,000 dearer than the Everest Trend – but is it the better vehicle? The result may shock you.

We also take an up-close look at a battle-hardened INEOS Grenadier fettled by Melbourne mob, GrenX; as well as a custom HJ61 LandCruiser that has been modified to be a better all-terrain tourer without losing its classic good looks. The retro-cool vehicle is not only stunning to look at, but it has been built to tackle all corners of the map.

Progress on our custom LandCruiser build is ramping up significantly. This month we equipped the 79 Series with a new set of Loaded Gibb 1675 alloy wheels and wrapped them in Maxxis RAZR mud-terrain rubber. Plus, we installed a Marks 4WD High Clearance tow bar to the rear end.

We also continue our long-term reviews of the Triton GLS and Ford F-150. This month the Triton ferried our resident photographer to a number of jobs; while the F-150 took a long-distance trip down the highway over the holiday period.

What else is there?

Runva 11Expedition winch tested

DMOS Delta shovel tested

RV Storage premium alloy drawers tested

Readers’ Rigs

New products, news and more!

The milestone February 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia magazine is out now!