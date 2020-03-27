BMW M3 and M4 recalled for faulty ABS, Australian impact unknown

North American BMW representatives have issued a recall of some new generation BMW M3 and M4 models that left the factory with improper welding, resulting in the loss of ABS and braking assistance.

Describing the defect, the United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that the “integrated brake system units may not have been produced to specifications due to an unexpected deviation during the welding process of the system’s rotor and shaft sub-assembly.”

As a result, they could separate under hard braking and lead to a “reduction in braking assistance” and possible failure of the ABS.

“Fully mechanical braking (without assist) is not affected. Additionally, the emergency function of brake force distribution is maintained to help control vehicle stability,” the recall states.

Testing and durability analyses were conducted on parts, which indicated that some of these parts could have been installed in vehicles.

In addition to the 2021 BMW M3 and M4, the recall also affects some examples of the 8 Series, M8, 7 Series, X5, X5 M, X6 and X6 M.

A total of 901 vehicles were identified, with an estimated defect rate of 12 per cent.

BMW first noticed the problem during testing in October 2020 at one of its facilities. Subsequent investigation revealed the need for a recall which BMW issued on February 3, 2021.

Owners will be notified by mail and the repairs will involve the replacement of the integrated braking system – free of charge.

We’ve contacted BMW’s local arm to find out whether any Australian examples of the M3, M4, 8 Series, 7 Series, X6 or X5 are affected. This story will be updated with its response.