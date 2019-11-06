It's official. The Chevrolet Camaro is entering Supercars.

Triple Eight Race Engineering has announced it will race a Chevrolet Camaro in 2022 under the incoming Gen3 rules, ending worries the championship would default into a Ford Mustang-dependent series once the Holden ZB Commodore retires.

Triple Eight also revealed it’s been developing the Camaro for Supercars with GM’s blessing, building upon its development of the new flexible Gen3 chassis for the series and continuing a relationship with the marque that stretches back to the '90s.

An official press release states that the 2022 Camaro racer will be available to teams as a complete product. Meanwhile, other teams can go through Supercars to obtain intellectual property to build their own, given GM has backed Supercars owning that IP.

Both Triple Eight and Supercars released renders of what the Camaro will look like, along with Supercars renders of a Gen3 Mustang. A Triple Eight spokesperson told WhichCar the Chevrolet racer will replicate the road car as much as possible, given that’s what the Gen 3 rules aim for. Here's to hoping.

MORE Everything you need to know about the Supercars Gen3 rules

“The Camaro looks fantastic as a road car and there’s no doubt that it will make a spectacular, aggressive race car,” Triple Eight Race Engineering’s managing director Roland Dane said in the official press release.

“Preparations for the introduction of Gen3 regulations are well under way, but our sights this week are fully focused on delivering the best results possible for Holden and Holden fans.”

The bombshell comes just days away from the Triple Eight’s last Bathurst with Holden existing in an official capacity, given its closure this year will see it wind back support for the transitional 2021 year.

But General Motors president and former Holden executive Mark Reuss has said the parent company is behind the Camaro’s involvement in Supercars in 2022.

“We at GM are thrilled to continue an involvement in Supercars in Australia and New Zealand," it says in the official press release.

"Chevy Camaro [sic] will be an exciting addition to the track, and we have every confidence Triple Eight will ensure the race-going version will be a faithful representation of the road-going Camaro ZL1’s DNA.” This does not, however, mean factory team support.

READ NEXT Ford wants a Holden-like rival in Supercars

The news should go a long way to placating Ford, which has been anxious about the prospect of a Supercars that offered no significant rivals to compete with and justify its involvement.

It also puts pressure on Walkinshaw Andretti United to reveal what it will field from 2022 given it reaffirmed itself to the series earlier this week but declined to reveal what car it will use. We’ve reached out for comment on whether it’ll be a Chevrolet Camaro.

NOW READ GMSV urges Holden to refund Corvette C8 deposits