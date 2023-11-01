WhichCar

Insurance giant Shannons is also a big player in the car & 4X4 auction space, operating four carefully-curated online auctions per year, offering something for every taste and budget.

News

Shannons axes classic auctions

Australia’s best-known classic auctions will be retired after more than four decades
Shannons Goodwood Header
News

Shannons is offering a chance to attend the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Australian classic car and motorcycle insurer offering the motoring enthusiast a trip of a lifetime
Street Machine Features Shaun Scerri Hq Monaro Gts Grille
News

Design to Driveway: New Shannons documentary series airs online

Responsible for some of Australia's most iconic and beloved cars, these designers have quite the story to tell
Shannons Motor main
News

Our favourite cars at the Shannons Winter Auction

Here’s a selection of the coolest Japanese, European, and Aussie metal that you can add to your collection
1995 Mazda RX-7 SP
News

Japanese performers fetch big results at the Shannons Winter Auction

Prices of Japanese two-doors continue to soar, as evidenced by the latest Shannons auction results
BMW performance classics to auction at Shannons
News

BMW performance classics to auction at Shannons

Four rare cars, all manual, and all up for grabs in Melbourne
1970 Jaguar E Type 4.2 Series 2 roadster
News

Euro performance icons take top dollars at Shannons

A Ferrari Dino, Jaguar E-Type, and BMW 3.0 CSL were the top earners in Sydney last night
Holden classics Shannons auctions
News

Modern classics proving popular at auction

Changes evident in the classics market as Shannons auction brings bidding surprises
Single digit number plate sells
News

Single-digit number plate sells for $2.45 million

The number ‘4’ went under the hammer for ridiculous money at Shannons Sydney Auction
Shannons Winter Melbourne Classic
News

V8s galore at Shannons Melbourne Winter Classic

July auction estimates smashed as big bucks were paid for big motors
Now a <i>six</i> hour for the proddies
Motorsport

Now a six hour for the proddies

Shannons Nationals Motor Racing Championships more appealing than ever for manufacturers.