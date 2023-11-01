Shannons Auctions
Insurance giant Shannons is also a big player in the car & 4X4 auction space, operating four carefully-curated online auctions per year, offering something for every taste and budget.
Shannons axes classic auctions
Australia’s best-known classic auctions will be retired after more than four decades
Shannons is offering a chance to attend the 2023 Goodwood Revival
Australian classic car and motorcycle insurer offering the motoring enthusiast a trip of a lifetime
Design to Driveway: New Shannons documentary series airs online
Responsible for some of Australia's most iconic and beloved cars, these designers have quite the story to tell
Our favourite cars at the Shannons Winter Auction
Here’s a selection of the coolest Japanese, European, and Aussie metal that you can add to your collection
Japanese performers fetch big results at the Shannons Winter Auction
Prices of Japanese two-doors continue to soar, as evidenced by the latest Shannons auction results
BMW performance classics to auction at Shannons
Four rare cars, all manual, and all up for grabs in Melbourne
Euro performance icons take top dollars at Shannons
A Ferrari Dino, Jaguar E-Type, and BMW 3.0 CSL were the top earners in Sydney last night
Modern classics proving popular at auction
Changes evident in the classics market as Shannons auction brings bidding surprises
Single-digit number plate sells for $2.45 million
The number ‘4’ went under the hammer for ridiculous money at Shannons Sydney Auction
V8s galore at Shannons Melbourne Winter Classic
July auction estimates smashed as big bucks were paid for big motors
Now a six hour for the proddies
Shannons Nationals Motor Racing Championships more appealing than ever for manufacturers.