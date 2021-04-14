Chris Thompson

- Features
The top fastest cars tested by MOTOR Magazine
MOTOR’s best quarter-mile times drawn from independent performance testing
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Yaris SX Hybrid review
Toyota’s cheapest hybrid Yaris delivers the goods, but cheapest doesn’t mean ‘cheap’
- Reviews
2021 Mazda 6 GT SP Wagon review
Turbo wagon strikes a fine balance between value, performance, comfort and practicality
- Reviews
2021 Hyundai i30 N Line review
Hyundai’s sub-N hatchback has hot hatch aspirations
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Corolla ZR review
Does Toyota's top-spec petrol Corolla justify the nameplate's global dominance?
- News
AMG confirms new SL Roadster testing with 'spy' pics
Affalterbach’s own ‘spy shots’ give us somewhat of a look at the AMG SL Roadster
- News
Mercedes-Maybach reveals GLS600 to rival Bentley Bentayga
Four-wheeled VIP section is mega plush for a mega price
- Reviews
2021 Mazda MX-5 GT RS Review
Mazda’s roadster icon, now made sharper and more focused in RS form… but has it killed the fun?
- Reviews
2021 Subaru Outback Touring review
A simplified and snazzed-up Outback range has launched in Australia, headed up by the top-spec Touring
- News
Why Jamie Whincup is retiring from racing to become a team boss
It’s out of the driver’s seat, into the hot seat for J-Dub
- Features
Tiebreaker: Ford Mustang GT v Kia Stinger GT
You send in the two cars you’re stuck on, we pick the one you should get
- News
The 2021 Porsche Taycan range explained
What you need to know about the 2021 Porsche Taycan EV in Australian showrooms