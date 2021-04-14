Chris Thompson started his motoring journalism career freelancing for Unique Cars in 2015, but somehow ended up running a bus industry magazine for a few months before deciding these were definitely not the four-wheeled subjects for him.

In 2017 Chris became MOTOR's first Digital Journalist, taking charge of the magazine's online presence across the web and social media while writing news and spending as much time behind the wheel as possible.

In 2020, he made the move to Wheels magazine, putting more of his time into magazine production and creating features and reviews, both in print and on video.

He owns a white 1989 NA6 MX-5 which he calls the Bathtub. You can find Chris on Instagram @chrisjthomps.