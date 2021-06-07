Subscribe
Renault Australia recalls Master III Van

266 vehicles affected by loose fuel hose in the engine bay

7 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Renault Master III Van
  • Renault recalls Master III Van over potential fuel leak
  • 266 vehicles made from 2018 to 2019 affected
  • Owners being notified and given free of charge repair

Renault Australia has issued a recall for 266 of its Master III Vans, citing a fuel hose leak which could lead to a fire.

The issue affects MY2018 and MY2019 vehicles in which the fuel hose in the engine bay rubs against the engine itself, potentially causing wear and then a leak.

With the high temperatures occurring in the engine bay, a fire could occur, resulting in material damage to the vehicle and a high risk of injury to occupants.

Renault is contacting owners and notifying them of the recall, offering to undertake repairs for free at any Renault dealer if necessary.

The vehicles affected were built between January 2, 2018 and December 31, 2019 across Australia.

A list of affected VINs can be found here.

