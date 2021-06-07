Snapshot
- Renault recalls Master III Van over potential fuel leak
- 266 vehicles made from 2018 to 2019 affected
- Owners being notified and given free of charge repair
Renault Australia has issued a recall for 266 of its Master III Vans, citing a fuel hose leak which could lead to a fire.
The issue affects MY2018 and MY2019 vehicles in which the fuel hose in the engine bay rubs against the engine itself, potentially causing wear and then a leak.
With the high temperatures occurring in the engine bay, a fire could occur, resulting in material damage to the vehicle and a high risk of injury to occupants.
Renault is contacting owners and notifying them of the recall, offering to undertake repairs for free at any Renault dealer if necessary.
The vehicles affected were built between January 2, 2018 and December 31, 2019 across Australia.
A list of affected VINs can be found here.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
Renault Master, Trafic and Kangoo set for off-road upgrades
Renault has beefed up three of its light commercial vehicles by adding a package of rugged upgrades making them more capable on challenging terrain.
-
News
Renault reveals 5 EV prototype
Powered by electricity and nostalgia, the Renault 5 electric hatch is due 2023
-
News
Renault Sport officially axed in favour of Alpine
The best hot hatch manufacturer in the world is no more