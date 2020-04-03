WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2021 MG Extender ute unveiled in Thailand in right-hand drive

By Tom Fraser, 24 Mar 2021 Car News

2021 MG Extender ute unveiled in Thailand in right-hand drive

Could this new MG Extender ute be new-starter for Australia in the future?

An MG-branded right-hand drive version of the recently-unveiled Chinese-market Maxus T90 dual-cab ute has been unveiled in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show. 

The MG Extender nameplate has never made it to Australia, but this new version is built for the right-hand-drive Thailand market. Parent company of both MG and Maxus, SAIC Motor, could feasibly offer this MG-branded ute in Australia.

It wouldn’t be such a bad move, either. Chinese built models are currently undergoing a sales frenzy in Australia, and rival dual-cab utes from GWM and SsangYong are rebounding well after a horror 2020 sales period. 

Read 2020 MG Extender ute not coming to Australia

Of the MG Extender ute itself, it scores a wide new grille with slimline headlights, redesigned tail lights that integrate with the tailgate and two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is said to be upholstered in a combination of black and brown leather, while soft-touch materials cover the door panels. There’s also carbon fibre-effect trim material to provide a “sporty mood”.

Infotainment is supplied through a 10.0-inch screen with i-SMART software that incorporates Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safety systems include anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, hill start and hill descent assist, lane-departure warning and tyre pressure monitoring. 

4x4 review: Walkinshaw-tuned T60 Trailrider

The MG Extender can be had in extra and dual-cab guises, with both manual and automatic six-speed transmissions.

Power is supplied by a 120kW 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and 4x4 drivetrain with low-range.

While it would likely be branded an LDV if it ever did come to Australia, an MG spokesperson told WhichCar “at this stage, there are no plans to bring the Extender ute to Australia.”

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

1 / 12