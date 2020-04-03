2021 MG Extender ute unveiled in Thailand in right-hand drive

An MG-branded right-hand drive version of the recently-unveiled Chinese-market Maxus T90 dual-cab ute has been unveiled in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

The MG Extender nameplate has never made it to Australia, but this new version is built for the right-hand-drive Thailand market. Parent company of both MG and Maxus, SAIC Motor, could feasibly offer this MG-branded ute in Australia.

It wouldn’t be such a bad move, either. Chinese built models are currently undergoing a sales frenzy in Australia, and rival dual-cab utes from GWM and SsangYong are rebounding well after a horror 2020 sales period.

Of the MG Extender ute itself, it scores a wide new grille with slimline headlights, redesigned tail lights that integrate with the tailgate and two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is said to be upholstered in a combination of black and brown leather, while soft-touch materials cover the door panels. There’s also carbon fibre-effect trim material to provide a “sporty mood”.

Infotainment is supplied through a 10.0-inch screen with i-SMART software that incorporates Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safety systems include anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, hill start and hill descent assist, lane-departure warning and tyre pressure monitoring.

The MG Extender can be had in extra and dual-cab guises, with both manual and automatic six-speed transmissions.

Power is supplied by a 120kW 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and 4x4 drivetrain with low-range.

While it would likely be branded an LDV if it ever did come to Australia, an MG spokesperson told WhichCar “at this stage, there are no plans to bring the Extender ute to Australia.”