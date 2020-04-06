Skoda has given its Kodiaq large SUV and Karoq mid-sized SUV ranges a light refresh for the 2021 model year with extra equipment and technology added across the ranges, along with an increase to pricing.

In the case of its largest SUV, the entry-level Skoda Kodiaq 132TSI gets the latest Skoda MIB 3 information and entertainment system complete with a 9.2-inch touchscreen, wireless charging and Apple CarPlay now included as standard.

In addition to the front keyless opening doors, the rears now get the feature for increased convenience and a light aesthetic refresh comes in the form of new-design ‘Crater’ 19-inch alloy wheels in matte black and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters.



Pre-update Kodiaq 132TSI shown

The extra kit has lifted the entry price to $46,390 before on-road costs, representing a $1500 hike over the previous price.

Customers of the mid-range 132TSI Sportline gain a new Super Sport leather steering wheel and the option to upgrade the synthetic suede seat upholstery to leather with ventilation in the front for $1900.

Its price creeps up by $1400 to $50,290.



Skoda Kodiaq RS

At the top of the Kodiaq pack, the mighty RS now has the previously optional $1900 panoramic sunroof thrown in as standard.

The RS's price has also increased by $2900 to $68,890.

In the Kodiaq’s smaller sibling’s line-up there have been similar updates with the entry Karoq 110TSI given an information and entertainment system upgrade to MIB 3 Bolero and the same Apple CarPlay addition as the Kodiaq, although its touchscreen remains the same size at 8.0-inch.



Skoda Karoq 110TSI

It doesn’t get the wireless charging of its bigger sister although there is now the option to connect devices via a new USB-C type socket.

The additions have meant an increase the base variant’s price by $1600 to $34,590.

Moving up to the Karoq 140TSI Sportline and the update brings a new sportier D-shaped steering wheel with multi-functions and paddle shifters, and seat heaters as standard in the front row, while customers are offered the option to upgrade to leather upholstery with power adjustment and memory function for the driver’s seat.

That adds another $3200 to the cost.

The 110TSI Sportline price has increased to the tune of $1300 to a new starting price of $41,290.



Skoda Karoq 140TSI Sportline

After a relatively soft start, Skoda re-launched it Karoq range earlier this year, introducing the more driver-focused Sportline, while enhancing the practical proposition of the 110TSI.

It’s unlikely the most recent Kamiq will be treated to a similar update given its relatively short time in the market.

While the Czech brand’s sales have taken a pummeling in the COVID-19 crisis, It was one of the few carmakers who had a decent 2019, posting a reasonable increase in sales compared with virtually all other mainstream brands.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq Australian pricing

Kodiaq 132TSI - $46,390

Kodiaq 132TSI Sportline - $50,290

Kodiaq RS - $68,890

2021 Skoda Karoq Australian pricing

Karoq 110TSI - $34,590

Karoq 140TSI Sportline - $41,290

