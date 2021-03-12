BMW has just unveiled its new ‘My BMW’ app for Apple and Android devices, and it’s promising a better mobile experience for users.

Replacing the current ‘BMW Connected’ app, which will still be operational until June 30, My BMW will offer a new design, contemporary interface and an overall better experience, says the automaker.

BMW has designed and developed the app from the ground up completely in-house and says it has learned from behaviour patterns and listened to feedback from consumers to ensure this new app ticks all the boxes.

There will be three tabs at the heart of the new My BMW app – Vehicle, Map, and Profile – and all the information in these tabs can be individually configured quickly at the user’s discretion.

BMW owners will also be able to add a photo of themselves to their profiles, which can then be displayed on the infotainment screen of vehicles running BMW Operating System 7.0.

And for owners with BMW battery electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the app will also show unique data about the vehicles’ batteries.

A charging history feature will even let owners know when and where their vehicles were last charged and how long the charge took, as well as if there were any energy tariffs incurred juicing up the batteries.

The new app will also feature popular elements of the outgoing BMW Connected app, such as allowing owners to lock and unlock their vehicles, flash the headlights and ventilate cabins.

The German automaker has also created a new user ID system that aims to streamline logging into different BMW services such as the ‘BMW Driver’s Guide’ app and the BMW Shop.

My BMW can be downloaded for free right now on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

