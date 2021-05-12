Subscribe
News

BMW and Daimler team up with BP to expand EV infrastructure

Expect to see more electric vehicle charging stations at BP

12 May 2021
James Robinson
Digital Charging Solutions GmbH

Talking points

  • BP buys 33.3 per cent stake in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH
  • Deal will see the creation of 70,000 new charging stations across the globe by 2030

BMW and Daimler have just sold a 33.3 per cent stake in their jointly owned EV charging company – Digital Charging Solutions GmbH – to British Petroleum (BP) as part of a deal to create 70,000 new charging stations worldwide by 2030.

The news comes as the charging firm announces its plans to expand its network in key markets across the globe.

Currently, Digital Charging Solutions provides charging services for BEV and PHEV BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Mini customers in 32 countries at 228,000 stations.

BMW X5 charging

BP may not have that level of infrastructure in its arsenal right now, owning just 8700 charging stations at the time of writing, but the multinational oil and gas company’s electric vehicle charging network is the most popular in the UK.

The push for an increased electric vehicle charging infrastructure isn’t isolated to BMW, Daimler and BP either.

Just last month, Audi New Zealand and Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB announced a partnership to provide high-powered charging solutions for EV owners living in Auckland to help New Zealand achieve its goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050.

MOREBMW stories
MOREMercedes-Benz stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Final Edition
News

Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition pricing and specs revealed

Japanese automaker farewells iconic SUV with three final variants

2 hours ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.