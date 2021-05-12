Talking points

BP buys 33.3 per cent stake in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH

Deal will see the creation of 70,000 new charging stations across the globe by 2030

BMW and Daimler have just sold a 33.3 per cent stake in their jointly owned EV charging company – Digital Charging Solutions GmbH – to British Petroleum (BP) as part of a deal to create 70,000 new charging stations worldwide by 2030.

The news comes as the charging firm announces its plans to expand its network in key markets across the globe.

Currently, Digital Charging Solutions provides charging services for BEV and PHEV BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Mini customers in 32 countries at 228,000 stations.

2

BP may not have that level of infrastructure in its arsenal right now, owning just 8700 charging stations at the time of writing, but the multinational oil and gas company’s electric vehicle charging network is the most popular in the UK.

The push for an increased electric vehicle charging infrastructure isn’t isolated to BMW, Daimler and BP either.

Just last month, Audi New Zealand and Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB announced a partnership to provide high-powered charging solutions for EV owners living in Auckland to help New Zealand achieve its goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050.